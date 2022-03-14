Skip to main content

Texans QB Deshaun Watson Trade into Falcons' NFC South in '48 Hours'?

Who tops the Deshaun meeting list? Two NFC South foes of your Atlanta Falcons.

"48 Hours.''

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has a no-trade clause in his contract, a pivotal factor as he is set to begin meeting with teams interested in trading for him.

Who tops the meeting list? Two NFC South foes of your Atlanta Falcons.

ESPN reports that Watson is expected to meet with the Carolina Panthers and the New Orleans Saints in "the next 48 hours.'' The phrasing of all of this sounds especially dramatic ... but really, it is.

Watson and the Houston Texans are engaging maybe a half-dozen teams in trade talks for the disgruntled and embattled three-time Pro Bowler, so other clubs could be added to the meet-and-greet.

But the Panthers have been on Watson's trail for a year, with their desire increasing with the Friday news, when a grand jury did not indict Watson on any criminal charges related to accusations of misconduct raised by numerous women.

Watson still faces civil lawsuits related to those allegations, and could in theory mean he could also face NFL discipline. But teams are clearly not scared off by that - or by Houston's oft-stated asking price of three first-round picks ... plus.

The Saints are a newer entrant into the field of bidders, with word coming that Watson might be attracted to their roster, especially with talents like Michael Thomas and Alvin Kamara available to him on offense.

The Cleveland Browns and Seattle Seahawks are among the clubs that have also engaged the Texans in talks.

