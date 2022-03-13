Deshaun Watson Sweepstakes: Top 5 Deals Texans Can Get in Trade

Here are the best trade packages the Houston Texans likely could receive in a deal for Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has options regarding where he will play next. The Texans, who currently have Watson signed to a four-year, $156 million extension, also have a bit of say.

Sources tell TexansDaily.com that the Carolina Panthers will be aggressive in adding the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback. The Seattle Seahawks have also been in talks with the front office. According to NFL Network, the New Orleans Saints have made an offer and, like the Panthers, are expected to meet with Watson before any trade were to unfold.

Before anything can move forward, Watson must first waive his no-trade clause.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio has not budged on the asking price: three first-round picks, plus several mid-round selections and a proven player likely will be in the deal. Depending on the player added, perhaps Caserio is willing to lower the asking price a tad.

What's the best offer every team could make? TexansDaily.com has with the "top-five" scenarios.

Carolina Panthers

Houston receives: 2022 first-round pick, 2022 fourth-round pick, 2023 first-round pick, 2023 second-round pick, 2024 first-round pick, DE Brian Burns, CB C.J. Henderson

Carolina receives: QB Deshaun Watson, 2022 sixth-round pick

Houston won't get every player it wants, but this haul alone can help the franchise long-term. Carolina never lost interest in Watson and there's multiple reasons to believe that he would agree to a trade due to his Clemson ties.

The Texans upgrade their pass rush with Burns, who's tallied nine sacks in back-to-back seasons. Henderson, initially a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars, gets another fresh start in a defense that might better cater to his style of play. Both Burns and Henderson each have at least two more years on their rookie deals as well.

Houston would have two of the top six picks in April's draft. Caserio has said he would be "open-minded" in trading the No. 3 pick. With pick No. 6, this could allow the Texans to move back for more draft capital, yet still be in play for prospects like Mississippi State's Charles Cross, Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton or Cincinnati's Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner.

New Orleans Saints

Houston receives: 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick, 2023 first-round pick, 2023 third-round pick, 2024 first-round pick, OL Erik McCoy, CB Paulson Abedo, DE Payton Turner

New Orleans receives: QB Deshaun Watson, 2022 sixth-round pick

New Orleans, which currently is in so-called "cap hell,'' will part ways with players to free up the funds. The Texans, however, want picks and young players who will be under contract for the foreseeable future.

Turner, the No. 28 pick in last year's draft, never found his way into the starting lineup. He only played in five games due to a season-ending shoulder injury and recorded one sack and three quarterback hits. Adebo showed promise opposite Pro Bowler Marshon Lattimore and would be an upgrade over Houston's current cornerbacks.

McCoy, a former Texas A&M offensive lineman, would help with the development of second-year quarterback Davis Mills while being the leader of Houston's offensive line. With the No. 18 selection, the Texans also could target Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning, Washington's Trent McDuffie or Alabama's Jameson Williams.

Seattle Seahawks

Houston receives: 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick, 2022 second-round pick, 2023 first-round pick, 2023 third-round pick, 2024 first-round pick, WR D'Wayne Eskridge, LB Jordyn Brooks

Seattle receives: QB Deshaun Watson, 2022 sixth-round pick

Following the trade of nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson, Seattle enters the Watson sweepstakes. Although they don't own their own first-round pick, the Seahawks picked up Denver's first-round selection at No. 9.

Brooks last season showed that he could be a three-down playmaker with over 180 tackles alongside Bobby Wagner. Eskridge, a second-round pick from last year's draft, found success in the slot in limited action.

Again, Houston could move back from No. 3, grab more draft capital and still be in player for a top name. Purdue's George Karlaftis or Georgia's Travon Walker could be high-quality defensive ends here.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Houston receives: 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick, 2023 first-round pick, 2023 third-round pick, 2024 first-round pick, S Antoine Winfield Jr., WR Tyler Johnson

Tampa Bay receives: QB Deshaun Watson, 2022 sixth-round pick

Tom Brady calling it a career — for now — puts Tampa Bay back in the market for a quarterback.

Both Winfield and Johnson were drafted in 2020 and will have two years remaining on their contracts. Winfield, who grew up in The Woodlands, has become of the league's top young defensive players. Johnson flashed at times in his first two years, averaging 11 yards per catch.

Picking at No. 27 likely makes it more challenging for Houston to move down draft boards. It still could find great players in the back end of the first round such as Penn State's Jaquan Brisker, Central Michigan's Bernhard Raimann and Florida's Kaiir Elam.

Cleveland Browns

Houston receives: 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick, 2023 first-round pick, 2023 third-round pick, CB Greg Newsome III, RB Kareem Hunt

Cleveland receives: QB Deshaun Watson, 2022 fourth-round pick

Would Caserio want to keep Watson in the AFC? The only way a deal gets done here is if Cleveland finds a trade partner for current quarterback Baker Mayfield. He's entering a contract year and struggled last season.

Newsome, Cleveland's first-round pick of 2021, was as advertised. In 11 games, he broke up nine passes and recorded 37 total tackles. Newsome graded out with a 68.1 coverage grade by Pro Football Focus, which is a tad higher than league average.

Hunt likely is on the trading block after Cleveland elected to tender fellow running back D'Ernest Johnson. Houston, which averaged 3.2 yards per run last fall, needs a No. 1 runner.