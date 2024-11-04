What is a Falcon? Raheem Morris Says it's Bijan Robinson. Here's Why
Following the Atlanta Falcons' 27-21 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Falcons running back Bijan Robinson alternated between the hot and cold tub in the team's locker room.
Robinson was roughly half an hour removed from a career-high 26 touches, which he turned into a season-high 145 yards from scrimmage.
The 22-year-old Robinson said he was sore, but felt good -- after all, he said he'd do whatever's needed for the team around him.
And that, in the eyes of head coach Raheem Morris, embodies exactly what the organization is all about.
"He is the definition of, ‘What is a Falcon?’" Morris said postgame.
Morris and Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot put up slideshows regarding the culture they're trying to build, which serves as a reminder when they're in the player acquisition process.
Moving forward, Morris may simply insert a photo of Robinson as an example of the qualities Atlanta values -- because Robinson has them all.
"He does everything," Morris said. "I can't say enough positive things about Bijan. Running the football, blocking in protection, catching the ball out the backfield, scoring touchdowns, cheering for his guys, being locked and loaded, being a positive leader, our inspiration behind everything we do, what he does in our community."
In Sunday's win -- the Falcons' fifth in their last six tries -- Robinson checked several on-field boxes.
He took 19 carries, tied for the third-most in his career, for 86 yards with a long of 16. He matched a career best and led the team with seven catches for 59 yards, hauling in each of his targets from quarterback Kirk Cousins.
Robinson's longest reception of the game was undesigned. As Cousins escaped pressure, Robinson pivoted from his spot in the left flat and broke over the middle. Cousins saw him and threw a pass in stride. Some 29 yards later, the Falcons were deep into Cowboys territory.
The play offered a glimpse at the chemistry building between the second-year pro in Robinson and 13-year veteran in Cousins -- an on-field relationship Cousins knew from the start he wanted to have.
When Cousins was with the now-Washington Commanders, he often used running back Chris Thompson in the passing game. The same proved true with the Minnesota Vikings and tailback Dalvin Cook.
Naturally, Cousins saw Robinson, who had 58 catches as a rookie in 2023, in the same light. His initial belief has been validated -- perhaps never more than Sunday.
"When I got here, I wanted him to be a receiver for us, I wanted him to show up in the pass game. I want to check the ball down to him. I want to put the ball in his hands," Cousins said. "I see a running back as a running back, and I also see them as a receiver.
"Bijan has a lot of ability catching the football, and I love when he shows up in our pass game, too."
The Falcons' previous coaching staff spoke of plans to use Robinson from the slot when they drafted him No. 8 overall in 2023. Such plans never formulated.
Still, Robinson thrived as a checkdown option. He's done the same this season, but with a new offensive staff and system that's made him a focal point each week. He's also made a handful of key blocks, adding to his value and versatility in the backfield.
Yet while Robinson is known for his flash -- the quick cuts, dazzling jukes and dizzying spin moves -- his willingness to absorb contact is just as important.
Not only for Atlanta's offense from a yardage perspective, but also for the other 10 players on the field with him who see how much he cares.
"It's incredible," Falcons All-Pro right guard Chris Lindstrom said postgame. "I think what makes him so challenging and what makes it great for us as an offense, is him being able to do those things protects us as offensive linemen.
"Because then they can't screw their heels in and come after us as much because of the things that he's able to do."
Through nine games in his second season, Robinson has 935 yards from scrimmage. He's eclipsed 100 scrimmage yards six times this year, a list that includes only two other players: New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley.
Robinson has totaled at least 100 yards from scrimmage in each of the past four games, which is tied for the longest streak in the NFL with Cincinnati Bengals ballcarrier Joe Mixon.
The 5'11", 215-pound Robinson said the NFL game is starting to slow down for him -- and as the tempo decreases, his comfort and confidence increases.
"My confidence was growing throughout the season last year, but I'm out there now not thinking about anything," Robinson said postgame. "Just going out there and having fun, knowing that God's got me, and just being a dynamic force for this offense.
"A year ago, I was still kind of hesitating a little bit on some things, but now I'm just all out with it."
Robinson believes the sky is the limit for Atlanta's offense, which he said still hasn't come close to showing its best form. Still, the Falcons closed the first half of the season with a 6-3 record and have a firm grasp on the NFC South crown.
And as Atlanta inches closer to snapping its six-year playoff drought, Robinson figures to be at the forefront -- while making life easier for Cousins, Lindstrom, Morris and the rest of the Falcons' organization he embodies so well.
"He's a big deal," Cousins said. "He's a big deal."