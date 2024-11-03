Falcons Overcome Injuries, Survive Cowboys: 3 Takeaways
The Atlanta Falcons (6-3) took a 27-21 victory over the Dallas Cowboys (3-5) on Sunday afternoon inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Atlanta has won five of its last six games and maintains its lead in the NFC South.
Holding a 14-10 advantage at halftime, the Falcons set an early tone in the second half and stormed out to a 27-13 lead. Dallas trimmed its deficit with a late touchdown and two-point conversion, but Atlanta recovered an onside kick and emerged with its third home win of the season.
Here are three takeaways from the Falcons' victory ...
London exits, Falcons' offense keeps rolling
Drake London, Atlanta's leading receiver, caught his sixth touchdown pass of the season to cap the Falcons' second offensive drive. It was his last snap of the day.
London suffered a hip pointer, was declared questionable to return in the second quarter and was downgraded to out at halftime. Still, Atlanta's offense did enough to win.
Quarterback Kirk Cousins, who won NFC Offensive Player of the Week last week after his most efficient game in a Falcos uniform, had another strong game. Cousins went 19 for 24 for 222 yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. His lone blemish was a fumble on a sack by Cowboys edge rusher Carl Lawson.
Without London, the Falcons relied heavily on receiver Darnell Mooney and running back Bijan Robinson. Both delivered. Mooney caught five passes for 88 yards and one touchdown, while Robinson turned 26 touches into 145 scrimmage yards.
Falcons defense finds some pass rush, makes plays in backfield
The Cowboys' offense committed several self-inflicted wounds, including six pre-snap penalties, but the Atlanta's defense played perhaps as well as it has all season.
The Falcons recorded 50% of their season sack total Sunday. Granted, they entered the day last in the league with a miniscule six sacks, but they made Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott uncomfortable throughout the day -- so much that Prescott was ruled out with hamstring and hand injuries in the fourth quarter.
Atlanta finished with three sacks, seven tackles for loss and eight quarterback hits, serving as its best effort of the season up front.
Stars fall to injuries
London wasn't the Falcons' only big-name player to suffer an injury, as star defensive tackle Grady Jarrett was ruled out with an Achilles strain early in the fourth quarter. FOX sideline reporter Pam Oliver called Jarrett's removal a "precautionary" move by Atlanta's staff.
The Cowboys, meanwhile, lost Prescott, while receiver CeeDee Lamb battled a shoulder injury before returning. Falcons corner A.J. Terrell suffered a similar fate, exiting with an injury late in the fourth quarter before returning.
What's next?
The Falcons take on the New Orleans Saints (2-7) at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.