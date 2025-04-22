Falcons Encouraged to Use Raheem Morris Relationship to Get More Picks
The Atlanta Falcons are set to make their first pick outside the top 10 in five years. Could the team also make their first selection outside the top 25 in seven years?
Pro Football Focus' Thomas Valentine argued Monday the Falcons should strongly consider the possibility.
Valentine included the Falcons on a list of teams that could benefit from a trade down in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Valentine proposed the Falcons move back from No. 15 to No. 26 in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams.
In the trade proposal, the Falcons received selections No. 26 and 127 along with a 2026 third-rounder in exchange for No. 15 overall.
"No team has fewer picks in the 2025 NFL Draft than the Falcons (five). Trading down isn’t a necessity, but Atlanta should consider the option if it arises, especially if the Rams come calling. In this scenario, the Falcons would net the 26th pick, the 127th pick and a 2026 third-rounder," wrote Valentine.
"Atlanta will enter the draft knowing that its biggest need remains at pass rusher, and the front office could still draft an excellent edge option — potentially James Pearce Jr., Nic Scourton or Shemar Stewart — while moving down 11 picks. The 2026 third-rounder could help the Falcons fill the hole left by Drew Dalman in free agency."
An unmentioned factor in Valentine's trade proposal is the previous relationship Falcons head coach Raheem Morris has with the Rams. Morris served as Rams defensive coordinator under Sean McVay from 2021-23. The team won the Super Bowl during Morris' first season in Los Angeles.
That doesn't mean the Rams owe Morris and the Falcons anything. But the previous relationship could increase the likelihood of a trade happening should the Falcons be interested in moving down the board.
In a perfect world, though, the Falcons should gain more draft capital in 2025, not 2026. Valentine's trade proposal did include the No. 127 pick going to Atlanta as well as a 2026 third-rounder. But No. 127 overall is a late fourth-round selection.
With the possibility of general manager Terry Fontenot being on the hot seat entering this season, the Falcons should probably receive a draft pick that's going to lead to a more immediate return to move back 11 spots in the first round.
But with the general need for more draft capital, a trade back is certainly on the table for the Falcons.