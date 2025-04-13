Falcons' Terry Fontenot Among GMs on Hottest Seats Entering 2025
The Atlanta Falcons haven't experienced much success lately. Despite that, though, they have been rather stable from an executives standpoint.
Since 2008, the Falcons have had just two general managers -- Thomas Dimitroff and Terry Fontenot. The only NFL franchises with fewer during that time are organizations where owners serve as the de facto general manager and the New Orleans Saints.
But to keep the continuity going in Atlanta, Fontenot may need his Falcons to have a very strong 2025 season.
In an article giving each NFL general manager a hot seat meter score, Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport award Fontenot a 7/10 score on Saturday.
"The 2025 season marks Terry Fontenot’s fifth as the general manager of the Atlanta Falcons. It could also be something of a make-or-break year for the 44-year-old after the Falcons missed the postseason for the seventh consecutive season in 2024," wrote Davenport.
"Drafting quarterback Michael Penix Jr. in Round 1 last year just after signing veteran signal-caller Kirk Cousins sent some eyebrows skyward, but in hindsight it was actually a fairly savvy move. The problem for Fontenot is that while his first-round picks have been generally solid, he has struggled to make any real progress improving a mediocre team—especially the pass-rush.
"Unless Atlanta makes the playoffs in 2025, both Fontenot and head coach Raheem Morris could be on thin ice."
Just three general managers had a higher hot seat meter. That means, according to Davenport, New York Giants' Joe Schoen, Cleveland Browns' Andrew Berry and Indianapolis Colts' Chris Ballard are the only general managers with a hotter seat than Fontenot entering 2025.
Davenport also gave Arizona Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort a 7/10 hot seat meter score.
Given the Falcons have yet to register a winning season under Fontenot, it's very understandable that he could be on "thin ice" if Atlanta fails to reach nine wins this season. The organization is also on its second head coach of the Fontenot regime.
If owner Arthur Blank sees moving on from head coach Raheem Morris necessary this offseason, it wouldn't be shocking if Blank elected for a new general manager to hire the team's next head coach.
Fontenot has managed to make little impact as general manager outside of landing exciting offensive stars in the top 10 of the NFL Draft. His organization has failed miserably at identifying and/or drafting edge rushers on Day 2 of the draft.
However, Fontenot did come to the Falcons when the team had a precarious cap situation. For matters somewhat out of his hands, he was then forced to trade franchise legends Julio Jones and Matt Ryan.
The moment the Falcons finally had some cap space, though, the team spent it on quarterback Kirk Cousins, who Morris benched in December.
Assuming those were all Fontenot's decisions with no influence from Blank or Rich McKay, Fontenot has a resume of a general manager that should very much be on the hot seat entering 2025.