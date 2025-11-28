Atlanta Falcons WR gets Well-Deserved promotion ahead of Clash with New York Jets

The Atlanta Falcons will be taking on the New York Jets on Sunday, down one of their key weapons. Wide receiver Drake London has been ruled out for the second consecutive week.

Atlanta went with three tight ends the majority of the time in last week's win against the New Orleans Saints, but they'd like to revert back to a more traditional based attack moving forward.

They've made some moves to try and make up for their lack of options at receiver, including signing K.J. Osborn, a former target of quarterback Kirk Cousins with the Vikings.

The Falcons also announced on Friday that they are promoting wide receiver Dylan Drummond to the 53-man active roster. Drummond was a star of the preseason with 14 catches for 96 yards in three games of catching balls from Easton Stick and Emory Jones.

He didn't make the 53-man roster coming out of training camp, despite a strong showing in the preseason. The Falcons elected to go with Casey Washington instead. Washington began the season as a starter, but had just six catches for 94 yards in the Falcons' first five games, and has only seen four snaps since.

Drummond was signed to the practice squad after clearing waivers and has been elevated to the game-day roster three times. He had three catches on three targets last week in the Falcons' 24-10 win over the New Orleans Saints.

The 6'0 and 190-pound receiver was a star at Eastern Michigan. He went over 2,000 yards receiving in his career at Eastern Michigan before being signed as an undrafted free agent by the Detroit Lions.

Darnell Mooney and David Sills appear to be the first two options at wide receiver for the Falcons as they gear up for their game against Detroit on Sunday. Drummond played the third most snaps among the receivers with 15 last week.

It's hard to imagine the Falcons will go with as many three-tight-end sets as they did last week. Their use of 13 personnel was the most by any team in a game since 2016.

With a more traditional offense, there will be more reps to go around at wide receiver, and Drummond looks to be the next man up.