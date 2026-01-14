NFL Insider Says Falcons Are Best Set Up to ‘Win Now’

The Atlanta Falcons are set up to win right now.

Even though they are in the midst of what has matched their worst stretch of seasons in franchise history, and they have an unclear path at quarterback, the overwhelming sentiment is that they are still positioned to win games in 2026.

Matt Ryan, who was formally introduced as the Falcons’ president of football , made it clear that his purpose is to bring a long-awaited championship to this city and that he believes there is talent in place to make that happen. ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky reiterated that point on The Pat McAfee Show during Wednesday afternoon’s broadcast.

“I think the best available job when it comes to the ability to win now is Atlanta,” Orlovsky confidently stated. “I think this football team’s got crazy amounts of talent. They’ve got an offensive line that’s one of the 10 best offensive lines in football, really good receivers, a really good tight end, and one of the best players in football, [plus] a defense that’s loaded with young, athletic players.

“I understand that they don’t have a quarterback right now because of the Michael Penix injury and the question mark attached to Kirk [Cousins] – I believe Kirk is going to get cut… If Kirk Cousins played this year, I think they would have 10 or 11 wins. I think if he plays next year in Atlanta, they’re a 10 or 11-win team.”

The biggest question that will hang over this team is what they do under center. Penix’s injury will hopefully have him back in time for the start of the 2026 season, but he will be coming off yet another season-ending injury and will be tied to a new coaching staff. If Cousins is cut, which it is thought he likely will be in March, then the Falcons are left with no clear answers.

Orlovsky furthered his point by openly wondering on social media if the Falcons could pursue San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones.

The 49er backup is currently under contract through next season, but his price tag is attractive, and the Falcons have a need under center if Penix’s injury timeline is delayed. If they were to send a day-two draft pick, that could be enough to sway their NFC rivals to send Jones their way.

There are a few key variables, mainly who the Falcons bring in to be on this coaching staff and make personnel decisions, but this team still feels close to winning.

“If you can find good quarterback play in Atlanta with the young talent that they have,” he finished. “Man, you could get good really fast.”