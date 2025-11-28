Atlanta Falcons Make Final Decision on Drake London Injury vs. New York Jets

The Atlanta Falcons take on the New York Jets on Sunday, looking to win their second consecutive road game against a two-win team, and it looks like they'll be without star wide receiver Drake London again.

London missed last week's game against the New Orleans Saints as the Falcons went with a heavy, three-tight-end formation to help make up for their lack of receivers.

Atlanta ruled London out for Sunday's game against the Jets as well. It's no surprise that it might take London more than a week to recover from a strained PCL, but also concerning is the lingering problem All-Pro guard Chris Lindstrom is having with his foot.

The Falcons listed him as questionable. If Lindstrom can't go, Atlanta will likely turn to backup Kyle Hinton, who subbed two games for left guard Matthew Bergeron. Hinton got the start in London against the Indianapolis Colts and two weeks ago in a loss to the Carolina Panthers.

The good news for Atlanta is that those were the only two regulars with an injury designation. Bergeron had been limited earlier this week with an ankle, but he wasn't listed on the injury report on Friday and will be expected to be a full go against the Jets.

With limited options at receiver last week, the Falcons didn't make the same mistake of trying to force three wide receivers on the field as they did in their blowout loss to the Miami Dolphins when London was also out. That was Kirk Cousins' first start of the year, and it was 34-3 before Atlanta broke 150 yards passing.

Instead, Atlanta leaned into the running game and Cousins' acumen in the play-action pass, and played three tight ends more than any other team had in a game since 2016.

The Jets have the league's 23rd rushing defense, so the Falcons will likely try to lean into the running game again. However, they surprised the Saints with a heavy dose of 13 personnel last week. They won't have that luxury this week.

But Darnell Mooney had his best game of the season against the Saints, reigniting the connection he had with Cousins in 2024. Also, David Sills V had the first touchdown reception of his career.

We may see more 12 personnel (1 RB, 2 TEs, 2 WRs) this week as Mooney and Sills appear ready to step up their game after quiet 2025s.

Kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. EST at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. and will be televised by FOX.