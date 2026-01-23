Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier is set to become a free agent this offseason. A fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Allgeier made an immediate impact as a rookie, rushing for 1,035 yards and setting the Falcons’ franchise record for most rushing yards by a rookie.

Unfortunately, having two premier backs is a luxury, not a necessity, and, likely, the Falcons will not re-sign Allgeier in the offseason. If he were to walk, PFF believes that the Dallas Cowboys would be the top landing spot for the running back. Javonte Williams, who was Dallas’s leading rusher in 2025, is slated to be a free agent, and the Cowboys could move on in favor of Allgeier.

“The Cowboys saw a resurgence in their ability to run the football this season... Williams turned out a career year (81.7 PFF rushing grade); however, the depth behind him left much to be desired. With Williams scheduled to enter free agency – albeit with the possibility of returning to Dallas – the Cowboys should invest more into this backfield.” PFF’s Mason Cameron wrote.

After Atlanta drafted Bijan Robinson eighth overall in 2023, the backfield became a committee with both running backs splitting carries. Robinson has often referred to the duo as “1A and 1B,” saying that there is no true running back one on the team.

“Although he’s been overshadowed by Bijan Robinson in Atlanta, Allgeier is quietly one of the NFL's most productive backs. His 84.0 PFF rushing grade ranks top five among qualifying running backs over the last two seasons, while also not fumbling a single time over that span. As a premier zone runner, Allgeier would fit in well with the Cowboys' inside zone-heavy scheme.” Cameron writes.

Allgeier is coming off his most productive season yet in terms of scoring. He ran for eight touchdowns in 2025, smashing his previous career high of four set in his sophomore season.

Most impressive is Allgeier’s lack of turnovers, with the back having zero career fumbles in 67 games. He has opened his career with an NFL record 676 carries without a single fumble, the most to start a career in league history.

Allgeier figures to be one of the more intriguing running backs on the free agent market this season. A powerback who is very difficult to bring down, who had over 1,000 yards on the ground the last time he did not have to share a backfield.

Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins believes that Allgeier would be a starter on plenty of teams that he’s been on, and if the Cowboys do move on from Javonte Williams this offseason, Allgeier would be a great fit in Dallas.

