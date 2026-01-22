Two Falcons Get Some Love in ESPN's NFL MVP Ballot

ESPN's Seth Walder has grown weary of the NFL’s “Most Valuable Player” award, which is effectively turning into a “Best Quarterback” honor.

In response, Walder took it upon himself to create a 100-player MVP ballot designed to broaden the conversation, and not one but two Atlanta Falcons earned spots: running back Bijan Robinson and linebacker Kaden Elliss.

Robinson is a worthy inclusion; However, he comes in only at No.46 in Walder’s rankings. It’s fair, though, the Falcons won only eight games in 2025 and missed the playoffs completely. Nonetheless, Robinson had a great season, with Walder claiming he was the best back in the league this year.

“Robinson was the best running back in the NFL this season thanks to his combined work in the run and pass game. Robinson recorded plus-257 rush yards over expected this season… with Robinson ranking second behind only Christian McCaffrey in ESPN's overall receiver score among running backs, and he led all skill-position players with 257 YAC over expected, per NFL Next Gen Stats,” he writes.

Robinson led the league in total yards from scrimmage in 2025, with 2,298 yards, nearly 200 more yards than second-place McCaffrey. It is the 12th most yards from scrimmage in a single season in NFL history and the most of any player in the last six seasons.

The star running back had seven games this season with 150 or more scrimmage yards, with no other player having more than four such games. His 93-yard rushing touchdown against the Rams in Week 17 stood as the longest run of the 2025 season, and his 81-yard score against the Bills was the third longest

Robinson was easily the MVP of the Falcons' offense, leading the team with 11 touchdowns. He led the Falcons' skill positions in yards in 13 of Atlanta’s 17 games this season.

Teammate Tyler Allgeier thinks that Robinson should be the MVP of the league.

“If he [Robinson] doesn’t win the freaking MVP, I don’t know who the hell should, man,” Allgeier said a few weeks ago.

Elliss was the other member of the Falcons that Walder had on his ballot at No. 85. The defender is one of the best linebackers in the NFL in terms of generating pressure.

“Elliss was the league's most impactful pass-rushing off-ball linebacker this season. He rushed the passer 164 times… But Elliss was also efficient, with a 28.3% pass rush win rate despite pass rushing so frequently… He literally had double the pass-rush wins (30) of any other off-ball linebacker.” Walder writes.

Elliss finished the season with 107 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, six defended passes (a career high) and a forced fumble.

NFL analyst Steve Wyche shouted out the defender during Atlanta’s Week 17 27-24 victory over the Los Angeles Rams.

“I will say it for the 100th time: Kaden Ellis is the most underrated player in the NFL.” Wyche wrote.

He spelled the linebacker’s name wrong, but the sentiment is true. During that game, Elliss had three total tackles, a quarterback hurry, and an impressive pass breakup against Offensive Player of the Year finalist Puka Nacua.

Even in a season without a playoff berth, these performances show that the Atlanta Falcons have cornerstone talent on both sides of the ball. Bijan Robinson is arguably the best running back in the NFL, and Kaden Elliss is undoubtedly one of the most underrated defenders in the league.

