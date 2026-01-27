Free Agents Who Fill the Falcons’ Quarterback Needs

The Atlanta Falcons are entering what will prove to be a crucial offseason. After cleaning house, they hired Kevin Stefanski as head coach and are still finalizing their next general manager. Despite a run of eight consecutive seasons without a winning record, there is a belief that this team could be close to snapping out of a near-decade-long funk.

While there is still work to be done in the front office, attention can begin to turn towards free agency. The Falcons will have several needs to address, but none that feel quite as consequential as the quarterback position.

The Falcons are waiting on the return of Michael Penix Jr., after he tore his ACL in November. His return should come at some point between the beginning of August and mid-September, but there is no public timetable.

Penix showed some promise in his first full season as a starter, but still has room for improvement as he enters the third year of his rookie contract. Over his nine appearances, Penix completed 60.1% of his passes and averaged 220.2 yards passing per game with nine touchdowns and three interceptions.

The potential is certainly there for Penix, but the Falcons will need to find a viable option to take over at quarterback during training camp, or even the early portions of the season.

Kirk Cousins, who handled starting duties down the stretch of the season after Penix’s injury, is unlikely to return to the team on his current contract after he re-worked his deal earlier this month .

Easton Stick, who served as the backup quarterback behind Cousins, had an expiring contract that will make him a free agent in March. This means the Falcons will have just one quarterback under contract, should they move on from Cousins.

Atlanta will almost certainly sign a quarterback in free agency. According to Spotrac , they will have about $28.6 million (15th in the NFL) before any restructures, cuts, or extensions. With Penix the likely starter for most of next season and minimal cap space to spare, the Falcons will have to make the most of an imperfect option.

Should they address it via free agency, here are some players they could target.

VETERAN FREE AGENT CANDIDATES FOR FALCONS IN 2026:

Easton Stick, Atlanta Falcons

Oftentimes, the best option is the one you don’t have to go very far to find. In this case, that would be the Falcons’ current backup quarterback, Easton Stick.

While he did not see game action in 2025, the backup did provide serviceable work during the preseason. Stick’s best sample size came with the Chargers in 2023, where he played in five games (starting four), where he completed 63.8% of his passes for 1,129 yards, three touchdowns, and an interception. He is familiar with the organization and a serviceable option, depending on what the Falcons are looking for. Stick’s AAV of $1.17 million is more than reasonable for a backup quarterback.

Tyrod Taylor, New York Jets

The first steady backup on this list is veteran Tyrod Taylor. The longtime reserve player has made seven stops in his 15-year NFL career and has 62 starts. Several successful quarterbacks in this league have played alongside Taylor, including Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, and more, making him an ideal candidate to be a bridge for Penix’s return.

Like others on this list, Taylor would be able to give good reps to the team during training camp while also providing solid veteran playing experience should Penix not be able to return in time for the season.

Joe Flacco, Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Flacco could be considering retirement after turning 41 this season, but he could also look to go one more round with a former coach. The veteran played for Kevin Stefanski in Cleveland in 2023, and again this past season before he was traded to Cincinnati after Week 4. In his nine games (six starts) with the new Falcons’ coach in Cleveland, Flacco threw for 2,431 yards (59.3% completion), 15 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions.

The Super Bowl champion’s best seasons are certainly behind him, but he has 200+ games of experience and will be able to guide this team through training camp or make starts, if necessary.

Jimmy Garoppolo, Los Angeles Rams

Jimmy Garoppolo has been a steady name in the NFL over the last decade. He has made several stops around the NFL, and even led the 49ers to a Super Bowl in 2019 after winning two Lombardi Trophies as the backup with the Patriots. Garoppolo has made 64 starts in his career, but has been largely utilized as a backup since he was benched by the Raiders in 2023.

He is unlikely to take a lot of attention away from Penix as he recovers from his knee injury, but Garoppolo could provide veteran snaps for the team as its starter during training camp before stepping back to be a veteran presence for the regular season. His postseason experience could prove to be valuable, too, for a team that has not been since 2017.

Trey Lance, Los Angeles Chargers

A former No. 3 overall pick from the 2021 NFL Draft has remained a talented enigma. He has bounced around the league since the 49ers moved on from him, but the arm talent has kept teams calling. There were rumors that the Falcons were interested in him during that draft cycle, but they took Kyle Pitts Sr. after Lance went the pick before, so that will never be known.

Since 2021, Lance has played in just 16 games (six starts) and has 1,289 yards, five touchdowns, and five interceptions. He made one start for the Chargers last season against the Broncos in Week 18, but struggled. Lance completed just 20-of-44 passes (45.5%) for 136 yards, an interception, and was sacked four times in the 19-3 loss.

If the Falcons wanted to try a riskier hand with someone with upside, then this could be in the cards for them.

Zach Wilson, Miami Dolphins

Similar to Lance, Zach Wilson is another former high-capital draft selection from just a few seasons ago. Wilson’s flame quickly burned out in New York, and the team opted to replace him with Aaron Rodgers in 2023 – ironically, he wound up starting 11 games that season after Rodgers went down in Week 1.

Maybe Wilson’s is an unpopular option to some at first glance, but recent seasons have shown that second chances can serve both parties. Sam Darnold revived his career with the Vikings last season before landing with the Seahawks this year. Geno Smith, Daniel Jones, Mac Jones, and more have followed in the ‘new team, new me’ mantra, and Wilson may be the next in line.

The Falcons should be able to get him for a reasonable deal, and if it doesn’t work out, then Penix should be around the corner to come back and start after he recovers from his knee injury.

VETERAN TRADE CANDIDATES FOR FALCONS IN 2026:

Will Levis, Tennessee Titans

Will Levis is entering the final year of his rookie contract with the Titans and should fetch a modest price tag. The former second-round pick has struggled with interceptions (16) over his 21 career games, but flashed some arm strength that could earn him a second chance with a new team.

He carries a $3.04 million cap hit and would certainly cost no more than a seventh-round pick.

Mac Jones, San Francisco 49ers

Mac Jones is under contract with the 49ers through the 2026 season, but his cap hit is just $3.98 million – a very reasonable number for how he played for them in a pinch this season.

He stepped in as the starter for an injured Brock Purdy, winning five of his eight games. Jones held the offense together in the exact way that a team would hope a backup would, completing 69.6% of his passes for an average of 268.9 yards per game, 13 touchdowns, and six interceptions. The 49ers will likely want to hold onto the backup, but the Falcons may be able to pry him away with day-three draft capital.

Jacoby Brissett, Arizona Cardinals

The journeyman quarterback is under contract with the Cardinals through the 2026 season, but the team has an out after this season. With the future of Kyler Murray increasingly uncertain, they may want to hold onto Brissett, or even extend him. The winning has not come for him under center, but he has had a strong season. He has completed 65.2% of his passes for an average of 242.6 yards per game with 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Like Jones, Brissett has proven to be a capable backup with some upside if he needs to make several starts. He carries a slightly larger cap hit of $7.19 million, but could be acquired from a team that is looking to retool after a difficult 2025 season. retool