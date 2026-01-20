Two Logical QB Options for Falcons While Michael Penix is Out

The Atlanta Falcons have their next head coach, hiring two-time NFL Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski to lead the franchise starting with the 2026 season.

Their next order of business will likely be to find a starting quarterback. Michael Penix Jr. partially tore his ACL in the third quarter of a Week 11 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. It is unlikely that he will be ready to suit up for Week 1, meaning the Falcons will likely need someone to bridge the gap.

Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins is a logical next man up, but there are other factors at play. He recently had his contract restructured, which could potentially impact his future.

In exchange for pushing his non-guaranteed money to 2027, Cousins was assured that his contract will expire by March 13 or $67.9 million guarantee kicks in. Even if the Falcons choose to cut him, a return can’t be ruled out. He could re-sign to a cheaper contract.

Cousins has been with the team for two seasons now. He has to get to know a new system like any other quarterback, but having him in town (for now) automatically makes him an option.

One option that would make a lot of sense with Stefanski would be Joe Flacco. He has familiarity with the Browns' ex-coach, taking over the starting job during the 2023 season after injuries to multiple quarterbacks.

Flacco started five regular-season games that season, winning four and helped lead the Browns to the playoffs for the first time since 2020. He threw for 1,616 yards (323.2 yards per game) and 13 touchdowns and won the Comeback Player of the Year award.

Since his time in Cleaveland, Flacco had a brief stint with the Indianapolis Colts in 2024, followed by another return to the Browns (for four games), before being traded to the Cincinnati Bengals after Joe Burrow was injured. Since he’s a free agent again, he’s an available, familiar option.

Not only does Flacco have ties to Stefanski, but if Atlanta were to sign him as a bridge till Penix is healthy, it would be very cheap. The Browns gave Flacco a one-year $4.25 million contract last season, including a $1.7 million signing bonus and $3 million guaranteed.

Much cheaper than other quarterbacks on the market, such as Malik Willis (who has likely earned himself a pretty lucrative contract this offseason) or potentially Aaron Rodgers, if he chooses to continue playing football next season.

With Stefanski now in place, the Falcons have found their next head coach. The team is zeroing in on a general manager, a search that Matt Ryan is leading the charge on.

Then, Atlanta’s focus will shift to stabilizing the quarterback position in the short term, with larger future decisions looming in 2027. A low-cost veteran like Joe Flacco would provide experience, familiarity with the head coach and flexibility as the Falcons wait for Penix to return to full health.

