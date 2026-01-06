Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons Agree to Re-Structured Contract

FLOWERY BRANCH – According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates , the Atlanta Falcons and Kirk Cousins have agreed to a modified contract. The new deal sets the pair up for a decision on his future in Atlanta to come by the third day of the league year (March 13th).

Yates explains that the restructured contract includes a guarantee of “$67.9 million for the 2027 season that vests on March 13. Given the highly unlikely nature that the Falcons or any team that would acquire Cousins via a trade prior to March 13 would want to be on the hook for that $67.9 million, a decision on Cousins' future could come prior to that date.”

The decision does not mean that Cousins, who will be 38 by next season, will be back in Atlanta, but the veteran quarterback will know if he is going to be a free agent or not by this new deadline.

“Hard to know. I'd like to keep playing, but we'll see how things play out in March or even after that,” Cousins said after the Falcons’ Week 18 win over the New Orleans Saints. “I would love to be back here. We'll see how things play out. At this point, you kind of just see where it goes.”

Not only did Atlanta fire both head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot after the season finished on Sunday night, but owner Arthur Blank also announced structural changes to the franchise that include bringing in a new ‘president of football.’ Whoever occupies this new role, along with the new head coach and general manager, will be allowed to have the final say on what the franchise wants to do with this deal moving forward.

Yates came to the logical conclusion that the team would opt to move on from Cousins and his rather large cap number via a post-June 1 release.

That would split the Falcons’ dead cap hit over the 2026 and 2027 seasons, while also giving them some much-needed flexibility for the new front office and coaching staff in year one, starting on June 2nd. Also, due to the pair agreeing to a lower base salary, the franchise will have more spending availability right away.

Cousins stepped in for the injured Michael Penix Jr. in 2025 and appeared in 10 games, including starting the final seven of the season. He averaged 210.14 passing yards per game, with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions over those final seven weeks.

He initially signed a four-year, $180 million contract in free agency ahead of the 2024 NFL season. Cousins has gone 12-10 as a starter with the Falcons, totaling 5,229 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 21 interceptions over his two seasons.