Seven Burning Questions for Atlanta Falcons and Saints in Week 12
NEW ORLEANS – The Atlanta Falcons need a win in the worst possible way. They have lost five-straight games, lost their young quarterback and star wide receiver, have a coaching staff on the hot seat, and now get their hated division rivals on Sunday.
A win would not solve all their issues, but it would help stop the bleeding.
The New Orleans Saints will hand the ball back to rookie quarterback Tyler Shough, who will look to continue a strong performance from before their bye. With another win, he can join Archie Manning as the only Saints rookie starting quarterbacks to win multiple games. If he wins this game, he would become the only Saints rookie quarterback to win consecutive starts.
No matter the record, this is a game that matters a lot to both of these fanbases. See below for some of the things to watch in this Week 12 matchup.
WHAT DOES THIS OFFENSE LOOK LIKE WITH KIRK COUSINS AT QUARTERBACK?
The biggest story of the week is the re-emergence of Kirk Cousins as the Falcons’ starter following the injury to Michael Penix Jr. The last time he played a game in New Orleans, he suffered an injury that derailed his (and the Falcons’) 2024 season.
After he and the team’s prolific 6-3 start, they collapsed down the stretch alongside their quarterback. Cousins was benched, and the Penix era began. Sunday is a lot of things, but for this veteran, it is a second chance. Perhaps not in the way he wanted it, but a second chance nonetheless.
The Saints' defense has allowed opposing quarterbacks a 103.3 quarterback rating (26th) this season, but has not allowed a ton of yardage (193.7, 9th).
In his limited action this season, Cousins has not inspired much confidence. How different he looks in Week 12 after a full week to prepare will be a major hinge point for this game, this season, and maybe what the Falcons do next at quarterback.
CAN THE FALCONS RUN THE BALL?
Bijan Robinson finally looked like himself again in the first half of last Sunday’s game against Carolina, but it was maybe a little premature to celebrate too soon. While he rushed for 104 yards, 97 of those came in the first half. He and the Falcons' rushing attack were snuffed out by the Panthers’ pedestrian run defense, and they can't afford that again this Sunday.
Now, this unit will match up against a rather steady Saints front seven. They may allow 123.8 yards per game on the ground (21st), but that likely has more to do with a Saints offense that struggles to stay on the field or score points. A better metric would be their yards per carry numbers (4.0, 9th), which tell us that they don’t allow runners a lot of space.
After a nice start to the season, the Falcons’ rushing attack has suffered. Since running for 210 yards against Buffalo, they have not hit the 150-yard mark since. In fact, they have averaged just 88.6 on the ground, despite featuring one of the league’s elite running back tandems.
The Falcons will have a nice challenge, but they should have the horses to get it done on Sunday. They expect to return Matthew Bergeron at left guard for the first time since he was injured early in the Patriots' game three weeks ago.
There should be plenty of possessions to make an impact, but if they can’t get that lifeblood in gear on Sunday, then nothing else may matter too much.
CAN DARNELL MOONEY STEP INTO THE DRAKE LONDON VOID?
One of the major injuries last Sunday was the loss of top wideout Drake London. The wide receiver picked up a PCL injury in their loss that could hold him out indefinitely.
Losing him could prove devastating for a receiver room that has failed to get off the ground in 2025. London leads the team in receiving by a wide margin (60 receptions for 810 yards and six touchdowns). In fact, the other wide receivers have combined for 35 receptions for 447 yards this season.
Despite the struggles, offensive coordinator Zac Robinson and Kirk Cousins remain adamant that second receiver Darnell Mooney could be gearing up for takeoff in the very near future.
“I think we've said the last couple of weeks, it feels like Mooney's close,” Robinson said. “Big-time third-down catch in that game [against Carolina]. He's had opportunities where maybe the ball didn't go his way because the read was on the front side, but he's continuing to work knowing that those opportunities are going to come at some point.”
Mooney has been recovering from a broken collarbone and subsequent hamstring injury that have derailed his season, but the offense will need him now more than ever. He has been targeted 15 times in his last two games, but has caught just four of those passes for 52 yards.
When Cousins last played with Mooney in 2024, the pair had a brilliant rapport. He was on pace to shatter his career-highs with him under center – he had 101 catches for 955 yards and five touchdowns through 15 games. Perhaps a late-season switch back to the veteran could provide him with a spark over the final seven weeks of the season.
WILL THE FALCONS KEEP THE SACK PARTY ROLLING?
The most effective way to quash a young quarterback’s confidence is to hit him early and often. With a defense that is more than happy to send some pressure, that shouldn’t be a problem for the Falcons' defense, which has 18 sacks in their last three games. According to Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich, it comes back to their ability to rush as a unit.
“We're rushing better as a unit because that's what it's about,” he said. “When you’ve just got a bunch of mercenaries that are rushing rogue, it’s hard to sustain success in that way. But they're rushing more organized. They understand, ‘you cover me, I cover you, I create space for you, you create space for me,’ how that works. The best rush units, they understand that.”
To his point, there is no single player that the Saints will be able to key on in this game. The Falcons come from all directions, and 15 different players have been in on the sack action this season.
Getting home on the rookie may not be the only thing working in the Falcons' favor this Sunday. Just the pressure, alone, may be enough to rattle his cage a bit. Shough has completed only 9 of his 22 passes against the blitz this season, which would be the lowest completion percentage (40.9%) among qualified quarterbacks.
Atlanta has generated pressure on 37.9% of dropbacks this season (5th-highest in the NFL), and they love to blitz. Ulbrich has dialed up a blitz on 46.9% of dropbacks this season.
CAN DIVINE DEABLO'S RETURN SNAP THIS DEFENSE BACK INTO SHAPE?
Falcons linebacker Divine Deablo is expected to make his long-awaited return to this defense after missing the last four games with a fractured forearm. He was a full participant in each of the last two days, but featured a rather large club on his arm that drew some attention.
Club or not, the Falcons have missed him on defense. Through the team’s first six games, Deablo had 24 tackles, a half sack, recovered a fumble, and broke up four passes.
Before his injury, the Falcons were at or near the top across several defensive metrics, including having the league’s No. 2 overall unit. After his injury (including the 49ers game), opposing offenses have hit them for an average of 7.8 more points, 97 more passing yards, and 49 more rushing yards per game in his absence. It is no coincidence that the Falcons dropped all five of those games since losing him.
If he can come back and make an immediate impact, the Falcons could soon return to the unit that we saw on the field through the first six weeks of the season.
WHAT IS THE MENTAL MAKEUP OF THIS FALCONS TEAM RIGHT NOW?
The Falcons enter Sunday’s game in New Orleans having lost five consecutive games for the first time since the end of the 2020 season. To make things worse, the team will be without its starting quarterback, its star wide receiver, its leading sack guy, and lost another standout defender in a freak injury late in the week during walk-throughs.
This team claims to be mentally tough, but that will be put to the test against a Saints team that would relish twisting the knife against this franchise.
The Saints have not lost in consecutive weeks for the first time all season (last week was a bye, but still counts!), and they have a young quarterback fresh off a strong performance two weeks ago. Tyler Shough completed 19-of-27 passes (70.4%) for 282 yards and two touchdowns against Carolina, and looked confident in the pocket. He’s only made three starts this season, but has improved in every game.
Meanwhile, the Falcons are coming off their worst defensive performance of the season through the air. Granted, they were without Dee Alford and Mike Hughes in this game, but they allowed a middling Panthers’ passing attack to pile on 448 yards and three touchdowns through the air.
With a young quarterback playing well in a stadium that will be amped up, the Saints will be ready for this game. If the Falcons come into this week with a poor mental makeup, it could be their downfall for a sixth-straight week.
WHO BREAKS THE SERIES TIE?
The Falcons and Saints are one of the most heated rivalries in the NFL, and it does not get nearly enough respect on the national stage – perhaps that is the reason for a 4:30 timeslot. They will have the collective opportunity to showcase the vitriol that exists in this game.
This rivalry has always been a back-and-forth affair. They have played 112 times, and they have split this series 56-56. Sunday’s game may not be for two teams with postseason aspirations at this point in the season, but bragging rights still matter in this rivalry.