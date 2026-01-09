Moving on From Key Name Highlights ESPN's Falcons Offseason Predictions

The Atlanta Falcons finished the 2025 season tied first in the NFC South with an 8-9 record. However, the team was eliminated from playoff contention a month ago.

With the team starting 4-9 and missing the playoffs yet again, changes were made. Team owner Arthur Blank fired head coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot on Sunday, after the season finale against the Saints.

As the team gets ready for free agency, some important decisions are looming. ESPN’s panel of writers made predictions for how all 32 teams will tackle their offseason.

In a somewhat shocking move, Dan Graziano believes the Falcons will not re-sign Kyle Pitts. Pitts finished the season with career highs in receptions (88) and touchdowns (5), while putting up nearly 1,000 yards (928).

He was second in yards amongst tight ends, second in receptions, and was the only tight end to have three straight games with 80 or more receiving yards this season. He was also the only tight end this year to have a game with 150 or more receiving yards and two or more touchdowns.

However, Graziano believes the tight end’s inconsistency does not justify bringing him back.

“I don't see the Falcons handing out top tight end money to a player who hasn't been consistently healthy or consistently great since after his rookie season.” He writes.

Pitts stepped up big when London went down, posting games with 82, 90 and 166 receiving yards respectively, including a hat trick with three touchdowns scored in a Week 15 matchup with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

However, Graziano is not wrong about the tight ends' inconsistency. More than half his touchdown production came in one game. He also had eight games with 50 or fewer yards and three games with 20 or fewer yards. That may not scream top-tier production in the eyes of a new regime, especially one that did not spend a fourth overall pick on Pitts.

Franchise tagging Pitts is on the expensive side, a whopping $16 million. It is conceivable that the Falcons don’t re-sign the “unicorn” tight end; however, with a very weak weapon room outside of Drake London, they will likely get a deal done.

Turning to the NFL Draft, the Falcons do not have their first-round pick; it was dealt in a draft-day trade to acquire edge rusher James Pearce Jr. Justin Reid believes the Falcons should target a cornerback with their first pick, which comes in the second round.

“Even though the Falcons don't have a first-round pick, there are still plenty of options to address their need at cornerback. Julian Neal (Arkansas) and Davison Igbinosun (Ohio State) are a couple of Day 2 names who could play opposite A.J. Terrell Jr.” Reid writes.

Cornerback is most definitely a need with A.J. Terrell, Mike Hughes and Billy Bowman Jr. all missing at least one game this season with injury. Clark Phillips was sidelined nearly the entire year and did not see the field once on defense.

Finally, Benjamin Solak made a bold prediction for the Falcons' offseason plans. He believes that they will keep quarterback Kirk Cousins.

“The Falcons will keep Cousins in 2026. Sure, this is finally the year in which it's easier to get out of his contract. But the offense has worked better with Cousins than Penix, and Cousins looks far healthier another year removed from the Achilles injury.” He writes.

However, with the restructuring of Cousins’ contract this week, it is likely that Atlanta moves on from the veteran quarterback. The restructure gave the Falcons some financial flexibility, and if he is cut, it spreads the dead cap hit over both 2026 and 2027.

The Atlanta Falcons have a lot of moves they need to make this offseason. The team needs to hire a head coach and a general manager, make decisions on key players such as Kyle Pitts, Kirk Cousins, Kaden Elliss and Drake London, as well as fix roster holes with very few draft picks. ESPN put in their predictions for how the Falcons' offseason will go.

More From Atlanta Falcons on SI