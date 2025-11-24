Will Sunday's Performance Lead to Darnell Mooney's Breakout?

NEW ORLEANS – The Atlanta Falcons toppled the New Orleans Saints in Week 12 by a final score of 24-10, and one player in particular will be hoping it is the first of many to come over the final six games of the season.

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney has had a difficult year in 2025, but his takeoff could be coming after his strong performance on Sunday.

Mooney’s season got off to an inauspicious start, going all the way back to training camp. The veteran wideout suffered a broken collarbone on the first day of camp, and that injury cost him his entire summer and the team’s first game of the season against Tampa Bay.

He would make his return in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings, but his time on the field would be short-lived. Mooney picked up a hamstring injury that held him out until Week 6.

With a lack of playing time and little to no practice time due to his various injuries, Mooney’s output had suffered. Before this game, he had just 16 catches for 224 yards – far below his strong 2024 season, where he nearly hit the 1,000-yard mark.

"He had a tough, tough hand dealt to him with the collarbone even going back to last season and then training camp," Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins said this week. "So, you kind of have to build from there. I'd love to see him really be able to take off here in the last stretch of the year."

Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson had been assuring doubters that takeoff was close, and it may have come on Sunday. In the win against New Orleans, the veteran made his presence felt. He finished his day with just three catches, but had 74 yards and this 49-yard touchdown reception.

The offense will likely be leaning on the veteran down the stretch after Drake London suffered a PCL injury in the Falcons’ Week 11 loss to the Carolina Panthers. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris said that London would be “week-to-week,” and he will be sidelined indefinitely.

London’s 60 receptions for 810 yards and six touchdowns were more than all the other wide receivers' totals combined at the time of his injury. The other five wideouts had combined for just 35 receptions for 447 yards before Sunday’s game.

Alongside Mooney, David Sills V also caught his first-career touchdown pass.

The numbers were not gaudy for Mooney on Sunday, but they were an encouraging sign for a wide receiver who had struggled to make an impact this season.

He will look to continue his rise next week against the New York Jets. Kickoff in that game is set for 1 p.m. at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.