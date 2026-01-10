Atlanta Falcons OC Zac Robinson Gets Interview With Division Rival

Former Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is reportedly interviewing for the same position with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to a report from FOX NFL insider Greg Auman.

Zac Robinson, who was the Falcons’ offensive coordinator the last two years, has a virtual interview for the Bucs’ OC opening lined up, as @NFLSTROUD reported. Worked with Baker Mayfield with the Rams in 2022. — Greg Auman (@gregauman) January 10, 2026

Robinson spent the 2022 season working with Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield while he was the quarterbacks coach with the Los Angeles Rams. Those four starts that Mayfield made in LA rejuvenated his career, and Tampa could be looking for something similar in 2026.

The oft-maligned former playcaller led the Falcons to a roller coaster of a second season in Atlanta. finishing with the No. 14 total offense, but No. 24 in both scoring and expected points added (EPA) per play. Former Falcons coach Raheem Morris stuck with Robinson despite some early-season struggles with the unit, and the offense did seem to improve a bit with Kirk Cousins under center over the team’s final seven games.

Atlanta won each of its final four games, and the offense increased its scoring to 25.25 points per game. Despite the uptick, it was not enough to save jobs on this coaching staff.

It is also worth noting that the Falcons still have Robinson under contract, meaning they could block interviews for other teams -- they ironically did that earlier in the day with Jeff Ulbrich, but have opted not to with their offensive coordinator.

The Buccaneers, who finished in a three-way tie for first place in the NFC South but (like the Falcons) were outside the playoffs, fired their offensive coordinator earlier this week after Tampa Bay’s struggles down the stretch of the regular season.

In Atlanta, the Falcons are in the midst of a head coaching search, amid several organizational changes, and have now made multiple requests for candidates across the NFL.

Virtual interviews of up to three hours can begin on Jan. 13, except for candidates from Houston and Pittsburgh (Jan. 14, since they play on Monday night). In-person interviews for coaches under contract with other teams can begin on Jan. 19, except for those in conference title games.

Those coaches must wait until Jan. 26, until they are eliminated or have their bye week before the Super Bowl. Those assistants in the Super Bowl can be interviewed until Feb. 1, but they cannot have contact again until after the Super Bowl on Feb. 9. Additionally, coaches on those Super Bowl teams are barred from interviewing in person with other teams during the bye week, unless they have completed a virtual interview earlier in January.