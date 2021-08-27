LISTEN: Which Falcons Are Fighting For A Job in NFL Finale?

Locked On Falcons: Which Roster Spots Are Up For Grabs in Falcons Preseason Finale vs. Browns?

It's getting down to the nitty-gritty.

Just one game stands in between the Atlanta Falcons making the final cuts to shrink the roster down to 53 players by the Tuesday NFL deadline.

This adds even more pressure to those without a certain future to play their best football Sunday night when the team faces the Cleveland Browns.

There are also roster position battles that can alter after Sunday's game, specifically with the offensive line, which has produced one of the more intriguing training camp duels.

Will rookies Jalen Mayfield and Drew Dalman work their ways into starting spots? Can Richie Grant punch his way into the first team at safety?

Answers to those questions can become much clearer after Sunday's preseason finale.

On this episode of "Locked On Falcons," host Aaron Freeman breaks down which players are fighting for roster spots entering the team's final preseason game against the Browns.

He discusses the probability of seeing the Falcons starters going up against the Browns' backups, and why it makes sense for the Browns to sit their starters, but not for the Falcons.

Then he analyzes which offensive players are roster locks and which spots are up for grabs. He does the same for the defense and special teams, before discussing if the Falcons are going to have to find ways to free up cap space to make it all work.

Aaron deals with all that and more on this episode of "Locked On Falcons." For more podcasts and information, join us here.

