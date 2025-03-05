Tyler Lockett, D.K. Metcalf, & Other WRs Offer Falcons Incredible Opportunity
The Atlanta Falcons have done an excellent job of building their pass catching unit. Even with a struggling Kyle Pitts, Atlanta's weapons have plenty of upside.
But there's always room for improvement. As things are trending with less than a week until NFL free agency begins, an opportunity for improvement is available for the Falcons.
Two chances for upgrades come from the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle announced on March 5 that it released veteran receiver Tyler Lockett. A mere hour after that news, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported fellow Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf requested a trade.
In a completely separate but related story, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported on March 5 the Jacksonville Jaguars plan to release receiver Christian Kirk.
Acquiring Metcalf will be more complicated because it would be through a trade. But Lockett and Kirk should be on Atlanta's radar immediately.
Both had disappointing 2024 campaigns from a production standpoint. But their releases are more based on the fact their production no longer matched their cap hit. Both the Seahawks and Jaguars elected to accept the dead cap hit with their releases and will spend the saved money elsewhere.
With the Falcons, though, either Lockett or Kirk could be upgrades over Ray-Ray McCloud.
Even before Lockett and Kirk were available, NFL.com's Kevin Patra encouraged the Falcons to seek a receiver upgrade.
"Like almost every team, the Falcons would benefit from adding another weapon, particularly when it comes to supporting their younger QB," Patra wrote. "But ATL has more significant questions on defense to deal with."
With limited cap space and draft capital, it make sense that the Falcons won't sign another receiver of significance.
However, it's rather clear the Falcons are poised to make defense a priority in the 2025 NFL Draft. Could they then spend what cap space they create with roster cuts on another receiver?
That would make a ton of sense. While Atlanta's top 2025 priority is returning to the postseason, a very close second priority is to develop quarterback Michael Penix Jr.
The addition of Lockett, Kirk or Metcalf would be a huge help to Penix.
Lockett hasn't received Pro Bowl or All-Pro recognition since 2017. But he's been Mr. Reliable over the course of his 10-year career.
From 2018-23, he posted six consecutive seasons with at least 890 receiving yards. He had four 1,000-yard campaigns during that stretch and scored 10 touchdowns in 2018 and 2020.
Kirk is less accomplished than Lockett but only 28 years, as opposed to Lockett's age of 32. Kirk has certainly been a valuable contributor too.
In 2022, Kirk had 84 catches for 1,108 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He registered at least 700 receiving yards in 2019, 2021 and 2023 as well.
Kirk could have reached the 700-yard plateau again in 2024 if not for a broken collarbone near the midseason mark. He finished last year with 27 catches, 379 receiving yards and one touchdown in eight games.
Lockett had 49 catches, 600 receiving yards and two touchdowns in 17 contests during 2024.
If the Falcons want to be aggressive with a receiver addition, they could release McCloud and save $3.62 million in cap space. They would only have a $500,000 dead cap hit by cutting McCloud.
That money could then go toward signing a better veteran receiver.
Lockett and Kirk would also be natural fits in the slot as a No. 3 receiver for Atlanta.
The Falcons can stay put at receiver and still be in good shape for 2025. But if they desire a little more from their receiving corps, it's there for the taking in NFL free agency.