NFL Network Weighs in on Atlanta Falcons Need at Wide Receiver
The Atlanta Falcons likely haven’t been lulled into a false sense of security with their wide receiver room just because the current construction of their wide receiving unit has plenty of upside.
Having said that, the organization only sent defensive coaches to interview potential targets at the recent NFL Combine in Indianapolis - kind of tipping their hand when it comes to direction.
The NFL Network recently did a breakdown of every team’s wide receiver room, and Kevin Patra likes what he sees with the Falcons, but admits they could use more depth.
“Drake London set career highs with 100 catches, 1,271 yards and nine TDs in 2024,” Patra wrote of the Falcons’ emerging star. “Two of his three 100-yard games came with Penix at quarterback. If they can pick up where they left off, London could be in for an even bigger breakout season in Year 4.”
Given the fact that London successfully established some early chemistry with rookie quarterback Michael Penix Jr., the enthusiastic expectation is that they can continue to do even more during their first full season together.
The Falcons Podcast: Spotify | Apple Pods | iHeart
It wasn’t just London who had a career year in 2024 despite some struggles at quarterback. Darnell Mooney and Ray Ray McCloud each were hits as free agents for general manager Terry Fontenot. Can they expect the same or better from Mooney and McLoud?
Things could look very different after this season. London’s salary cap number is scheduled to roughly triple in 2026. Ray Ray McCloud is scheduled to be a free agent, and Mooney will be 29 with one-year left on his three-year deal. Wide receiver is a sneaky need for this team, and Patra agrees.
“Like almost every team, the Falcons would benefit from adding another weapon, particularly when it comes to supporting their younger QB,” wrote Patra. “But ATL has more significant questions on defense to deal with.”
With no third-round pick, the Falcons are expected to use their first-two picks on grabbing potential starters to fill holes at edge rusher, cornerback, safety, and linebacker. Getting a wide receiver with either of those picks feels like a luxury the Falcons can’t afford.
The wildcard on the roster is former No. 4 overall pick Kyle Pitts. He has spent most of his career lined up wide or in the slot as a receiver. If he can revert to rookie form, the Falcons will get an unexpected bonus in the weapons department.
This offseason will see the likes of former New Jets receiver Davante Adams available at seriously reduced price. There are plenty of veteran options set to hit the market.
The Falcons are 29th in available cap space according to Spotrac, so adding an impact wide receiver via free agency appears unlikely.
Even so, should London and Mooney continue to ascend as expected, Penix Jr. should be in an offense which can deliver results, especially if Bijan Robinson continues to rack up big numbers in the running game.
The Falcons offense is in a good spot overall when the national media is speaking about depth, rather than gaping holes. The defense is going to take up the vast majority of Atlanta’s offseason resources.