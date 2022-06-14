Five Bold Pre-Season Predictions for New York Giants' 2022 Season

Quarterback Daniel Jones hasn’t had the easiest start to his career, primarily based on a lack of surrounding talent with play-calling that was not creative or innovative enough to maximize the talent. Jones is not without fault or blame, but the supporting cast has been lacking, both roster-wise and on the coaching staff.

Jones, whose current season-high passing and rushing totals are 3,027 yards in the air (2019) and 423 yards on the ground (2020), cannot do everything Bills quarterback Josh Allen can do. But that won't stop Daboll, the Bills offensive coordinator who helped Allen come of age as a quarterback, from bringing over a very similar offense.

Daboll has said that the Giants offense will look different than what was run in Buffalo, but that is a good thing for Jones’ success. The offense will be more catered towards the needs and strengths of the players currently on the Giants and will change as the roster changes.

Already we've seen a lot of pre-snap motion, quick throws, and concepts that Jones himself contributed through brainstorming sessions with Daboll and offensive coordinator Mike Kafka.

"There is a constant line of communication between Coach Daboll, Kafka, (quarterbacks coach) Shea (Tierney), me--I think all the quarterbacks," Jones said at the team's mandatory minicamp last week.

"We're always communicating what we like, what we don't like, if we would rather do it out of a certain look or if there is a tweak we want to make."

The priority in this offense should be creating opportunities underneath for Jones to pick up easy completions, given the run-after-catch ability of players like Saquon Barkley, Kadarius Toney, and Wan’Dale Robinson, as well as taking vertical shots downfield to Kenny Golladay.

Jones also doesn’t have the same arm strength or athleticism as Allen, but he doesn’t have to, not in this version of the offense, which looks to have more creativity for Jones as a runner and passer.

The freedom to operate as a runner and the implementation of more designed quarterback runs should also help Jones open up passing windows and better use what is arguably his greatest tool: his legs.

An improved offensive line will also help open up this offense. It's time for Jones to take the next step in his development as a quarterback, and if everyone stays relatively healthy and this offense unfolds as planned, this could be the year Jones finally quiets his critics by posting some career-high numbers.