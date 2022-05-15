A Way Too Early Forecast of Giants' 2022 Season Record

The New York Giants have a rough game to start the season as they'll visit the Titans, who won the AFC South last season with a 12-5 record.

The Titans built their success on running the ball and playing stout defense, having the sixth-best scoring defense in the NFL.

Seventh overall pick Evan Neal will get a rough introduction to the NFL, assuming he starts at right tackle, as he's projected to line up across from Denico Autry and Harold Landry III, who combined for 21 sacks and 134 total pressures in 2021.

Daniel Jones could be in for a long day given the Titans' ability to generate pass-rush and their long, athletic cornerbacks' ability to get in the space of New York Giants receivers.

The New York Giants' defense looks as though it can match up well with the Titans offense. The addition of front-seven players like Kayvon Thibodeaux and Justin Ellis should help keep Derrick Henry somewhat in check. Getting a healthy Blake Martinez back should also help the Giants tremendously in run defense.

In the passing game, the New York Giants should be able to generate a pass-rush with some consistency. The bigger concerns should be in coverage, as the Titans larger weapons, like Treylon Burks, could give the Giants smaller cornerbacks fits.

In having Austin Hooper and athletic rookie tight end Chig Okonkwo, the Titans could cause problems over the middle of the field.

This will likely be a knock-down, drag-out kind of game to start the year, but that style suits the Tennessee Titans more than the New York Giants right now.

Titans 21 - Giants 10

Record: 0-1