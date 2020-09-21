Eli Manning on What Giants Lose without Saquon Barkley

It goes without saying that the potential season-ending knee injury suffered by running back Saquon Barkley would be a devastating blow to a team, regardless of the head coach, system, or quarterback.

But for a second-year quarterback like Daniel Jones, who is still trying to find his way in a new system, who is still trying to figure out what works and what doesn’t against different coverages, if he doesn’t have Barkley, that would be a significant blow, according to former Giants quarterback Eli Manning.