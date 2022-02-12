Giants 2022 UFA Primer: S Jabrill Peppers

A healthy Jabrill Peppers has the skill set to potentially thrive in Don Wink Martindale's defense. But can the Giants afford to bring this UFA-to-be back?

Jabrill Peppers, Safety

Height: 5’11"

Weight: 215 lbs.

Age: 26

NFL Exp.: 5 years

College: Michigan

Jabrill Peppers arrived at the Giants facility in March 2019 as part of the trade with the Cleveland Browns that saw star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr shipped out to the mid-west. Drafted by the Browns late in the first round of the 2017 draft, Peppers was sent along with Cleveland's first- and third-round picks in 2019 in what then-general manager Dave Gettleman considered a bargain.

A native of East Orange, New Jersey, Peppers has taken advantage of the opportunity to represent his hometown city and has provided a spark to the Giants secondary over the past few seasons.

Not only has he brought energy and leadership to the defense, the former Michigan Wolverine has compiled serviceable numbers during his time with the unit as well.

Peppers has accumulated 196 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, forced four fumbles, and two interceptions through three seasons with the Giants. He also has one touchdown to his name, which he returned off an interception for 32 yards during the 2019 season.

His best season as a Giant came in 2020 when he tallied 91 tackles (57 solos), 2.5 sacks, one fumble, and one interception. It was also his most active year since joining the Giants roster.

Staying off the injury report has been an issue for Peppers, which wasn’t the case in Cleveland. He’s missed a total of 17 of his 49 games in New York, with the heaviest absence coming this past season after a torn ACL and ankle injury ended his year in Week 7.

2021 Recap

Jabrill Peppers’s third season in New York commenced with him earning recognition for the contributions he’d made to the team. He earned a captain's role in the locker room and already had his fifth-year option picked up by the Giants in April 2020.

However, after improving his numbers year-over-year, the 2021 campaign became the toughest of his career.

The safety and punt returner was active for the first six games and amassed 29 tackles and a sack in that span. He also attempted nine punt returns for a total of 58 yards for a Giants special teams unit that was far from spectacular.

In Week 7, a 25-3 win over the Carolina Panthers, it took a turn for the worse. Peppers suffered two injuries in the victory—an ruptured ACL in his right knee and an ankle injury—effectively ending his season and placing him on the injured reserve list.

Peppers left with his best game coming in Week 4 against Atlanta—a 17-14 loss with his season cut short. He contributed seven tackles to another contest that the Giants lost in the final seconds of regulation.

Pepper’s injury started a slew of ailments to the Giants secondary the remainder of the season. The secondary was also never sharp without his leadership and aggressive playstyle, the latter showing best when he crashed the inside on a blitz or another play to disrupt an opposing run game.

The rest of the season, the Giants porous secondary helped succumb 24.5 points, 354.8 yards, and 2.6 touchdowns per game, all three ranked in the lower half of the league.

Why the Giants Should Keep Him

The Giants would benefit simply from the attitude and charisma that Jabrill Peppers brings to the locker room and the field. He brings that swagger, that personality, and the impact on the culture the Giants want to build within their defense–and the entire team.

That aside, Peppers is a player who could mold very well into the fabric of the Giants' new defensive system, soon to be run by incoming defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, who was hired by the team this week.

Martindale loves to send blitzes at opposing backfields, and Peppers is a guy who doesn’t hesitate to rush in from 10-15 yards out and blow up plays at or behind the line of scrimmage.

Pull up a highlight tape of Peppers from his 2020 season, and you’re likely to find repetitive clips of him blitzing from the secondary to make the tackle or chasing down the ball carrier for a minimal gain or loss of yardage.

Combine Martindale’s system with Peppers' hardnose, aggressive style, and he could become a more dangerous asset for the Giants in 2022.

Why the Giants Shouldn’t Keep Him

If one thing is glaring from Jabrill Peppers' time with the Giants, it’s his durability.

As mentioned before, Peppers has missed a considerable amount of games due to injuries since coming over from Cleveland. In his first five seasons, he has only played a full slate of games in 2018, his second year with the Browns. He's also returning from an ACL injury that could impact his fundamentals and performance next season.

As the Giants ponder the future of their roster, they will have to factor all that in before deciding whether the running back earns a new contract. Peppers could face a similar fate, especially with a team as cap-stricken as the Giants, who can’t afford to dole out a significant contract to a player whose availability makes the investment a liability.

Keep or Dump?

The injuries and, perhaps more importantly, the cost o retaining Peppers concern me. We’ve seen too often what happens when the Giants spend big money on risky free-agent pieces for the sake of winning. It never works out for them and results in the team facing an uphill battle from a cap perspective.

Despite that being the reality the Giants face, they should attempt to bring Peppers back on a more reasonable deal if they can. He’s a hometown product, a fierce competitor, could mentor the young guys and add depth to the secondary. Most importantly, if Martindale keeps his same style of play in New York, Peppers fits in it like the final puzzle piece.

It’s also not certain the Giants may find a better option on the free-agent market, in addition to their focus being on other areas–the offensive line–in this year’s draft. Resigning Peppers may be their best bet.

