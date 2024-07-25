Giants QB Daniel Jones Standing Tall Ahead of a Make-or-break Season
Ever since suffering his torn ACL, New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has never had any doubts about his rehab, his ability to get back on the field, and his ability to play at a level that he knows he’s capable of delivering.
For proof of that, go back and listen or read his answers to questions about his rehab, and how confidently he answers them. Jones, knowing that his is only one of 32 jobs in the NFL, is determined to fight through the latest adversity to hit his career and to quiet the growing voices that have questioned his suitability to be the Giants quarterback for the long term.
“I expected to be here. I expected the process to go smoothly and well because we have good doctors, (athletic) trainers, and strength coaches and a clear plan from the get-go,” Jones told reporters Wednesday after the team conducted its first practice of the summer.
“It is definitely good to be here. I'm grateful to be out there and grateful to all the people who have helped me get to this point—still, a lot of work to do across the board. I will continue to rehab and focus on my knee, but also, from a football standpoint, getting back into 11-on-11 and playing football.”
Jones won’t come right out and say it , but the pressure is on for him thanks to his lengthy and concerning injury history that, in addition to the ACL, has included two neck injuries.
That injury history prompted Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll to explore virtually every corner of the country to do due diligence on quarterbacks in this year’s draft class.
So when the team was getting ready for its debut on Hard Knocks, it was revealed that Schoen, no doubt aware of the likely possibility that Jones might run into one of the quarterbacks the Giants brought in for a Top 30 visit, had a conversation with the former Duke star to explain what was going on so that there would be no bruised feelings.
Jones, who confirmed the conversation, which was summarized by Schoen on Episode 4 of the program, said he understood where the Giants were coming from.
“You're not excited about it, but they have a job to do; I got a job to do,” he said. “You know, it is what it is, and we're at this point now, so I'm grateful for the opportunity and excited to play football. That's my focus now, but it's not a fun conversation.”
But given how Jones aggressively attacked his rehab this offseason and how ever since being cleared to do at least partial work on the field, Jones has been operating with a clear and giant-sized chip on his shoulder–even if won’t admit to it.
“However, you want to call it, the motivation or the drive, I've always been motivated and driven to work harder than or as hard as I possibly can, and that's always been my mindset and my approach,” he said.
“So, I'm going to continue to do that. I'm going to continue to work hard and play for my teammates, play for myself, play for everyone. I'm excited to do that.”
Jones has refused to let any concern about the future cloud the present. And while he knows that it’s put-up-or-shut-up time for him this season, he said he’s focused only on what he can control and will let the other chips fall where they may.
“I'm focused on playing as well as I can every year and every situation, and like I said, my teammates and making sure we're as successful as we can be. I'm confident in this group, confident in where we can be,” he said.
“I think we've added some good pieces, and we'll be a good football team. So, playing this position, playing in the NFL, there are always expectations, but we have high expectations of ourselves, and we expect a lot from our offense and from our team.”
