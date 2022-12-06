Skip to main content
Giants Rise in Weekly MMQB NFL Power Ranking Poll

Giants holding steady in the middle of the NFL pack despite not winning a game in almost a month.

Like the outcome of their 20-20 tie against the Washington Commanders Sunday, the New York Giants didn't lose ground in the weekly MMQB NFL Power Ranking Poll.

In fact, they actually gained a spot, moving up from No. 15 last week to No. 14 this week, thanks in part to writer Conor Orr feeling sympathetic toward the Giants' plight:

Ultimately, I’m not going to throttle the Giants for being in a situation where a practice squad cornerback, matched up on Curtis Samuel, gives up some catches at the end of the game. We always knew New York was going to rub up against the reality of its roster situation, and Sunday’s game was a perfect example of that. On a positive note, Kayvon Thibodeaux looked really good.

The Giants roster was always the X-factor for this team's success or lack thereof. The coaching staff initially made it work despite some early season struggles in the passing game. Still, when the injury bug took hold of the roster, wiping out not only the top receivers but also members of the defensive secondary and offensive line, it wasn't that hard to predict the Giant's ship would hit some choppy waters.

The good news for the Giants is that they are still in the postseason hunt, clinging for dear life to the No. 6 seed. They have a tough task coming up against the Eagles that not very many if any, people are predicting they'll win.

But at this point, if they can at least remain competitive in that game and build up some juice for their all-important rematch against the Commanders that's been flexed to Sunday night, perhaps there will be smoother sailing for the Giants in these final weeks of the 2022 season.

