Giants Hold Steady in Weekly MMQB NFL Power Ranking Poll

It could be the fact that for the first 30 minutes of their Thanksgiving game against the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Giants held the lead.

Or maybe it is just a matter of the movement around them, but whatever the case, the Giants, who last week ranked 15th on MMQB’s weekly NFL power ranking poll, retained that ranking this week.

Notes MMQB's Conor Orr of the Giants' ranking this week:

To have neither a top-10 offense nor defense makes it difficult to be considered a top team week in and week out. This weekend against the Commanders will be a critical test of their ability to stop a season-altering slide.

Despite their recent struggles brought about in part by injuries, the Giants are still holding on to a spot in the 2022 NFC postseason tournament. New York, at 7-4, is currently the sixth seed in the race.

If New York wants to punch their ticket, they need to snap out of this mini-slump that has seen them lose three of their last four. The Giants' skid has raised questions about whether they are a bunch of overachievers that have finally come crashing back down to earth or are they simply snakebit.

The Giants are currently in a stretch of games against NFC East opponents. They will see the Commanders twice over the next three weeks, with the Eagles sandwiched between those games. New York is currently 0-2 in the division, a record they need to change in a hurry especially given how tiebreakers work in settling final seeding.

Getting back some injured players can certainly help, as will getting their running game with Saquon Barkley going again. The bottom line is that the Giants need to start playing their best football this weekend, as their margin for error has quickly evaporated.

