NFL Power Rankings: Playoff Picture Rounding into Form After Week 13

Separating the contenders from the pretenders, it's time to focus on the teams with a sure shot at making a Super Bowl run.

We are now firmly into December, which means that the dreams of the NFL as a whole are about to get seriously narrowed down.

At this point, I see eight or nine teams with the ability to win the Super Bowl from where I’m sitting. They are not necessarily the top nine teams in these power rankings, but it’s close enough.

This past week’s games made it fairly obvious: there is professional football being played, but there is also an abhorrent, borderline-tanky incompetence that defines the league’s lower class. Games are either beautiful, like the 4 p.m. window this past week, or something close to unwatchable.

And so, we can begin to relegate those teams from our consciousness as we pivot toward the real meat of the 2022 season. More good. Less bad.

Last week: win vs. Tennessee, 35–10

Next week: at New York Giants

One of my favorite parts of the Eagles’ win over the Titans on Sunday was when Miles Sanders blasted Amani Hooker on a Jalen Hurts designed run, which went for a touchdown. It’s the kind of play that only works with complete and total buy-in from every person on the roster and the reason the Eagles are truly successful (beyond all the stars they’ve acquired and the really good coaching staff).

The Eagles had to celebrate in Philadelphia after a runaway win over the Titans to improve to 11-1. Matt Rourke/AP

Last week: win vs. Indianapolis, 54–19

Next week: vs. Houston

Their pummeling of the Colts and the speed at which they could mount an unbreakable lead against a professional defense was stunning. Yes, they are facing Jeff Saturday, but they are also facing a Gus Bradley defense with solid players and at least one capable cover corner. To abuse them like that was a sign of something truly special.

Last week: win vs. Miami, 33–17

Next week: vs. Tampa Bay

I am on the Brock Purdy bandwagon (clearly). Ultimately, this defense is great, this running game is years ahead of the rest of the NFL and, by virtue of that, the quarterback will have less of a problem moving the football than he would have otherwise.

Last week: win at New England, 24–10

Next week: vs. New York Jets

The most criticized 9-3 team in the NFL gets to put one of their ugliest losses of the season in the rearview mirror this weekend against the Mike White-led Jets. Their defense has not allowed a 100-yard rushing game in almost a month, which, considering the time of year and their opponents of late, is a huge complement.

Last week: loss at Cincinnati, 27–24

Next week: at Denver

It’s always wild to hear people say they have the secret to beating Patrick Mahomes. Sure, if you can drop eight players and effectively win with a three-man pass rush you’re going to have an easier time slowing him down. Not many teams can do that as artfully as the Bengals. Mahomes is still on the MVP crash course.

Last week: win vs. New York Jets, 27–22

Next week: at Detroit

When the Vikings are completing deep YOLO balls to Jalen Reagor against one of the best secondaries in the NFL, you know it might be their year. In all seriousness, what has become clear to me is that you have to play the Vikings almost perfectly in order to beat them, and there are only a select few teams in the NFL with the right scheme and personnel. AND…even then, they can still find a way to get Justin Jefferson into a good matchup once and throw a quick touchdown on the board.

Last week: win vs. Kansas City, 27–24

Next week: vs. Cleveland

When we wrote about Joe Burrow and the Bengals for this year’s football preview issue, the crux of our piece was that there’s no reason why this team cannot be a perennial contender because of Burrow. What we didn’t know was how well the Bengals would continue to mold personnel around Burrow and put him into situations where he can simply be Burrow. Against the Chiefs the past three times (Burrow and Tom Brady are the only QBs in the NFL who are undefeated against Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs teams) that has been the ticket.

Last week: loss at San Francisco, 33–17

Next week: at Los Angeles Chargers

This is not a knock on Tua Tagovailoa, but I wonder if the Dolphins will take Sunday’s loss to the 49ers as a recognition that he will be challenged more as a thrower in the back half of the season. Like the 49ers, Miami can probably survive regardless of how he answers the bell, but they could also extend their season if he makes certain throws look routine.

Last week: win vs. New Orleans, 17-16

Next week: at San Francisco

In an otherwise sleepy game against the Saints, Tom Brady threw the latest game-winning touchdown pass of his career, and capped the biggest fourth-quarter comeback of his career since the 28-3 Super Bowl versus Atlanta. If you somehow made it that late into the game, you were treated to a small nugget of NFL history. It’s for moments like these alone that we cannot fully count them out of a legitimate postseason run.