Giants With Best Chance for 2024 Postseason Honors
The New York Giants haven’t been a team filled with players named to All-Pro lists or Pro Bowls over the last several seasons.
Their lone Pro Bowler last season was defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II, who had 53 tackles, 21 quarterback hits, 4.5 sacks and seven tackles for loss. Lawrence's dominance along the interior also gained him second-team All-Pro honors.
This year the Giants hope that a few more of their players earn postseason honors as if that happens, then it likely means the team has a winning season. Here are some players who we think have the best chance to be named to an All Pro or Pro Bowl team in 2024.
IDL Dexter Lawrence
This is a given, as Lawrence has proved to be dominant since switching to playing nose tackle. Lawrence has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons and so long as he’s healthy and continues to play at the level he has, he should make it a third.
Lawrence has always been a solid run stuffer, but his ability to put pressure on the quarterback consistently has been a pleasure to watch.
He has accumulated 12 sacks, 49 quarterback hits and 61 pressures over the last two seasons, trumping his numbers from 2019-2021 by a significant amount.
He's a part of the young core of players the Giants have added to their defense. Lawrence is looking to continue to be the leader of a strong defensive line.
ILB Bobby Okereke
Okereke didn't garner at least a Pro Bowl nod last season for his stellar play, but if there's anyone on the team that is a good candidate for a Pro Bowl nod if he picks up where he left off, it’s him.
He appeared in 100% of defensive snaps last year, totaling 149 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, two interceptions and four forced fumbles.
As the leader of the inside linebacker room, he'll likely carry the bulk of the load once again this season as he looks to match if not exceed last year’s production.
LT Andrew Thomas
The Giants' star left tackle played in ten games last year after a hamstring injury suffered in Week 1. When he returned, it was clear he wasn’t his usual dominant self though he was still the best offensive lineman the Giants had last season and is still widely regarded as one of the top tackles in the league.
Thomas has yet to be named to a Pro Bowl, though in 2022 he was named a second-team All-Pro. A healthy season and a better showing by the offensive line as a whole could make a world of difference for Thomas when it comes to postseason honors.
EDGE Brian Burns
The biggest move the Giants made this offseason was trading for and extending pass rusher Brian Burns. Burns, 26, is expected to be a major contributor in a Giants defense that wasn't able to consistently pressure the quarterback last season.
Burns is a two-time Pro Bowler (2021 and 2022). He was on a horrible Panthers squad last season, but was still able to record eight sacks and 18 quarterback hits.
The Giants are now paying Burns to take the next step and become an elite pass rusher. He's had one double digit sack season in 2022 with 12.5, and he'll need to consistently produce those numbers during his time with the Giants.
If he can do so this year and wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks, Burns should be on his way to a third Pro Bowl appearance.
WR Malik Nabers
The last time the Giants had an offensive rookie make the Pro Bowl was Saquon Barkley in 2018. This year, receiver Malik Nabers could be the next one to accomplish that feat if his first season goes well.
Nabers, the sixth overall pick in this year's draft, is projected as the Giants’ No. 1 receiver and a player whose talents the Giants haven’t had in the passing game since Odell Beckham Jr.
In his final season at LSU, Nabers had 89 catches for 1,569 yards and 14 touchdowns while averaging 17.6 yards per catch. He's a superb route runner, an explosive play waiting to happen and displays game-breaking speed.
The Giants offense hasn't been good for years at this point. If Nabers can help lift their unit to at least become respectable, while putting up big numbers, he can potentially be named to the Pro Bowl as a rookie.