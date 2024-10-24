Giants DL Dexter Lawrence: Why Can’t We Go On a Streak?
To many outside of 1925 Giants Drive, the 2024 New York Giants campaign is already dead in the water thanks to their 2-5 start.
But don’t tell that to defensive lineman and team co-captain Dexter Lawrence, who said the locker room is not only tighter than ever, but determined to keep chopping away at what’s been holding them back.
“The message is, why not? Why can't we not streak? Why can't we not go on a run?” he said Thursday. “That's the belief factor that the leaders and the players have in here.”
Lawrence’s optimism is admirable, and certainly, from a defensive standpoint, the Giants have been playing well enough to be a lot more competitive in games than they have been.
The problem though is that for as versatile as Lawrence, Brian Burns, Bobby Okereke, and the rest of the Giants defensive playmakers have been, they can only do so much to help the offense, which has been the main problem for the Giants.
The Giants offense’s woes have been well-documented–28th overall (290.7 yards per game), 25th in rushing (101.6 yards/game), 23rd in passing (189.1 yards per game), and tied for 30th in scoring (14.1 points per game).
Then there are the struggles on third down (22nd) and in the red zone (29th). Plus, the Giants, whom Daboll wants to be more explosive, have just 13 plays of 20+ yards, the third-fewest in the league, one play of 40+ yards, and an average of just 6.0 yards per pass attempt.
Still, Lawrence is optimistic that the Giants will eventually work their way out of their current funk.
“I think we're close,” he said. “I think, in times like this, you got to grow even closer, and that's what we're doing. We're having good days at practice. We're coming out here competing. Having good days in the meeting and meeting extra. I don't think it's pulling us apart.”