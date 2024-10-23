Giants' Dexter Lawrence II Dominating in Pass Rush Despite This Major Road Block
New York Giants fans haven’t had much to celebrate in the past few weeks. Falling to 2-5 on the season has slimed their chances of making the playoffs.
Still, a bright spot for the Giants has been the play of their defense, which leads the NFL with 31 sacks--three shy of their 2023 total--and their highest total through seven games since they had 37 in 1985.
Leading the way has been defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence II, whose numbers are nearing exclusive company.
The two-time Pro Bowler currently leads the NFL with a career-high nine sacks through the season’s first seven weeks, the highest total by a Giants defender in that period since Michael Strahan recorded 12.5 in 2001, the year he set a new NFL record for sacks with 22.5.
What's most impressive about Lawrence's production is that he has managed to record these numbers despite facing consistent double team blocks.
According to NextGen Stats, Lawrence has been double-teamed on 63.3% of his pass rushes this season, the highest rate faced by any player since at least 2018 (min. 100 pass rushes), Lawrence's sacks coming when aligned as an interior defensive lineman.
In last week's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Lawrence posted five pressures and two sacks on 17 pass-rushing snaps, according to NextGen Stats. His 29.4% sack rate was his highest since he posted an 11.8% sack-rate in Week 1 of the 2020 season.
Three of his pressures against the Eagles came against double-teams, tying his most pressures in a game this season. Not surprisingly, Lawrence finished as Pro Football Focus's highest-graded Giants player (83.7) in the Week 7 loss to the Eagles.
Lawrence has six sacks in his last three games, making him the first Giants defender to do that since Jason Pierre-Paul accomplished the feat in 2014.
He is also on a pace to win the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year, which would make him the first Giants player to win the award since Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor did so in 1986.