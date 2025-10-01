Jalin Hyatt Makes Promise to Giants if His Number is Called
New York Giants receiver Jalin Hyatt is ready for his number to be called.
Like, so ready. The team’s third-round draft pick in 2023 has had somewhat of a rough go of things since New York traded up to acquire him out of the University of Tennessee, seeing his passing game targets drop from 40 in his first season to 19 last year and (currently) to zero this season.
This isn’t the first time Hyatt has been overlooked for a role on offense. He was benched in his sophomore year at Tennessee, a move that motivated him so much that the following season, he exploded for 1,267 yards and 15 touchdowns on 67 receptions.
With Malik Nabers’s season having come to an end due to an unfortunate ACL injury suffered in last week’s 21-18 win over the Los Angeles Chargers, Hyatt, who looked like he was ready to finally have a breakout season during the spring only to see his ascent sputter out due in part to some injury issues, has zeroed in on what he needs to do.
“I'm gonna be ready,” he vowed on Wednesday in front of a small crowd of reporters.
After last year’s disappointing call for his services, which continued this year when, despite being active, he didn’t even get into the first two games of the season, Hyatt earned the backing of quarterback Russell Wilson, who opened the season as the starter.
But although that backing didn’t help him get on the field, Hyatt never gave up, keeping his eye on the prize and staying ready for when his opportunity did come around.
“I know I’d get my chance this year–just didn't know when,” he said. “That's why you train the same way in practice. You stay ready, because this is the NFL – anything can happen.
“Obviously, it hasn't been the best story for me here, and I understand that, but for me it's like, ‘Okay, look what we're gonna do now?’ We got an elite player that went down, and I gotta do what I gotta do and step up, so I'll be ready.”
No one is expecting Hyatt to morph into a Nabers clone, however nice such a development would be.
But it’s probably not expecting too much of Hyatt, who has caught 31 of 59 pass targets (57.5%) for 435 yards and no touchdowns and who has a 42.4% success rate in picking up the minimum yardage on all four downs to be more physical when it comes to contested catches, to run crisper routes, and to do a better job of tracking the ball while it’s in the air.
It might help that during practice, Hyatt and quarterback Jaxson Dart, who was promoted to the starting lineup last week, got a lot of work in together to build up their chemistry as members of the scout team.
“We had a lot of work in those three weeks before Jaxson became the starter,” Hyatt said. “So just to get used to how he plays, how I'll run–we didn't really get that during the preseason.
“It's gonna be fun; I just can't wait to play with him, play with the guys, and make plays.”
Hyatt, whose heart obviously goes out to his fallen teammate, probably would have preferred for his chance to come under different circumstances. But with things having transpired the way he did, Hyatt figures the best way to honor his injury-stricken teammate is to give everything he has to the offense.
“He's one of my best friends on his team,” Hyatt said of Nabers. “He's been in my corner. He kind of saw the adversity I've been through, and he just told me it's my chance; this is the time for me to do what I gotta do. So, I'm gonna be ready at the end of the day.”
