Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+draftTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Joe Schoen Has Right Idea in Fixing Giants

New Giants GM Joe Schoen has done something that some in his position might have been unwilling to do: face reality.

No sports team at any level wants to admit that it's broken or in need of a massive overhaul, as to concede that would be like suggesting that someone along the way didn't do the job they were supposed to do.

But before a team that has been stuck in a vicious cycle of poor personnel decisions and, more importantly, losing for as long as the New York Giants have been, they have to stand before a mirror and take a good long hard look at the reflection and be honest with what they see.

What Giants general manager Joe Schoen likely saw when he looked in the mirror was a franchise that had spent its precious salary cap dollars in an ill-advised fashion. He also likely saw some players who, despite still offering a quality level of play, no longer fit the direction of the football program being outlined by the coaching staff.

But let's take a step back from a moment regarding the work done so far by the Giants' first-time general manager. Coming into a franchise that is beyond desperate to have a winning season, Schoen, assistant general manager Brandon Brown, and head coach Brian Daboll all likely came to the same conclusion: the Giants team they inherited was badly broken.

While there is always a sense of urgency to win every year, the Giants' brain trust, in looking at things objectively, no doubt realized that before they can get the team back on track, they have to break it down further.

That's the approach they have taken. Schoen has let most of the Giants unrestricted free agents walk away and did not bother tendering any of the restricted free agents, nor did he even look to bring those guys back on cheaper deals.

He immediately sought to fix the offensive line, adding Jon Feliciano, a player with whom he was familiar from their days together in Buffalo, and Mark Glowinski from the Colts. Feliciano, who will play center, will be tasked with orchestrating the offensive line for at least the 2022 season, a key signing considering the Giants offense is likely to have a heavy Buffalo flavor and who better to make the line calls than a former Bills offensive lineman?

Glowinski, meanwhile, is known for his run blocking prowess, which should help Saquon Barkley finally get back on track as he looks to return to his rookie form.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Nov 29, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Giants free safety Logan Ryan (23) runs with the ball after recovering the forced fumble during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.
Play
Transactions

Giants Terminate Safety Logan Ryan's Contract

The Giants have released safety Logan Ryan in a somewhat surprising move that doesn't yield much in terms of cap savings.

By Patricia Traina14 hours ago
14 hours ago
Nov 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) warms up before the game against the New York Jets at NRG Stadium.
Play
Big Blue+

Giants QB Tyrod Taylor Locked In on Learning Offense, Getting Ready to Compete

New Giants backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor isn't here to start any firestorms with incumbent Daniel Jones, but that doesn't mean he won't do everything he can to be ready to roll.

By Patricia Traina17 hours ago
17 hours ago
Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (DL16) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine.
Play
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DL Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

The Giants could use some help on their defensive line's interior. What, then, could Phidarian Mathis bring to the mix?

By Nick Falato21 hours ago
21 hours ago

If you look closely at the lengths of the contracts Feliciano and Glowinski received, neither is a cap choker, and neither will prohibit the Gains from adding young offensive line talent via the draft to a developmental pipeline that somehow ran dry under the last regime.

The Latest from Giants Country

Dec 5, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium.

Giants QB Tyrod Taylor Locked In on Learning Offense, Getting Ready to Compete

1 / 7

This takes the pressure off the rookies and allows them to fully be developed by new offensive line coach Bobby Johnson rather than forcing them to step in right away, which is how it should be done.

Schoen's most significant move, though, which proves he's more about the rebuild than anything else, was the release of safety Logan Ryan, a defensive co-captain last year and a well-respected locker room figure. Ryan's departure resulted in a less than $800,000 cap savings, which had everyone abuzz as to why he would even bother with such a move, given that Ryan is still very much a serviceable player.

But again, it comes down to looking in the mirror and embracing what you are, which is a team in need of a rebuild. Ryan might not have asked for his release, but at the same time, he was likely not going to finish his contract extension signed a couple of years ago anyway with the Giants.

Rather than continue to carry him since Ryan's services are paid for, Schoen cut the cord to make way for younger players who can potentially become part of the new foundation he's looking to install.

The Ryan move, by the way, shaves off $9.25 million on the 2023 cap, a year in which the team could be looking at potentially extending quarterback Daniel Jones and/or running back Saquon Barkey (depending on how they do this year). 

And if neither do well enough to earn an extension, then maybe Schhoen uses some of the windfalls he's building up in 2023 to extend left Andrew Thomas rather than shell out a large chunk of change for Thomas's option year.

Therein lies the beauty of Schoen's willingness to accept what the Giants are. He's setting himself up for options for the future to fix warts that exist so that the team can once again be a product the fans can be proud to embrace. 

Join the Giants Country Community

In This Article (1)

New York Giants
New York Giants

Nov 29, 2020; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Giants free safety Logan Ryan (23) runs with the ball after recovering the forced fumble during the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Terminate Safety Logan Ryan's Contract

By Patricia Traina14 hours ago
Nov 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) warms up before the game against the New York Jets at NRG Stadium.
Big Blue+

Giants QB Tyrod Taylor Locked In on Learning Offense, Getting Ready to Compete

By Patricia Traina17 hours ago
Mar 4, 2022; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Alabama defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis (DL16) talks to the media during the 2022 NFL Combine.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DL Phidarian Mathis, Alabama

By Nick Falato21 hours ago
Florida Gators defensive lineman Zachary Carter (6) walks into the stadium during a football game between the Florida Gators and the Vanderbilt Commodores at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. October 9, 2021.
Draft

2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: DL Zachary Carter, Florida

By Nick Falato21 hours ago
Nov 14, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Football Team tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (83) runs after a catch as Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Devin White (45) defends during the first half at FedExField.
Transactions

Giants Sign Tight End Ricky Seals-Jones

By Patricia TrainaMar 16, 2022
Jan 16, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills offensive guard Jon Feliciano (76) celebrates their win over the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Bills Stadium. The Buffalo Bills won 17-3.
Big Blue+

Why Jon Feliciano is Excited About Playing Center for Giants

By Patricia TrainaMar 16, 2022
Nov 28, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) warms up before the game against the New York Jets at NRG Stadium.
Big Blue+

New York Giants QB Tyrod Taylor's Contract Structure Breakdown

By Patricia TrainaMar 16, 2022
Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Buffalo Bills guard Jon Feliciano (76) gestures at the line against the Kansas City Chiefs during an AFC Divisional playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Big Blue+

What Does Jon Feliciano Bring to an Offensive Line?

By Gene ClemonsMar 16, 2022