Joe Schoen Has Right Idea in Fixing Giants

New Giants GM Joe Schoen has done something that some in his position might have been unwilling to do: face reality.

No sports team at any level wants to admit that it's broken or in need of a massive overhaul, as to concede that would be like suggesting that someone along the way didn't do the job they were supposed to do.

But before a team that has been stuck in a vicious cycle of poor personnel decisions and, more importantly, losing for as long as the New York Giants have been, they have to stand before a mirror and take a good long hard look at the reflection and be honest with what they see.

What Giants general manager Joe Schoen likely saw when he looked in the mirror was a franchise that had spent its precious salary cap dollars in an ill-advised fashion. He also likely saw some players who, despite still offering a quality level of play, no longer fit the direction of the football program being outlined by the coaching staff.

But let's take a step back from a moment regarding the work done so far by the Giants' first-time general manager. Coming into a franchise that is beyond desperate to have a winning season, Schoen, assistant general manager Brandon Brown, and head coach Brian Daboll all likely came to the same conclusion: the Giants team they inherited was badly broken.

While there is always a sense of urgency to win every year, the Giants' brain trust, in looking at things objectively, no doubt realized that before they can get the team back on track, they have to break it down further.

That's the approach they have taken. Schoen has let most of the Giants unrestricted free agents walk away and did not bother tendering any of the restricted free agents, nor did he even look to bring those guys back on cheaper deals.

He immediately sought to fix the offensive line, adding Jon Feliciano, a player with whom he was familiar from their days together in Buffalo, and Mark Glowinski from the Colts. Feliciano, who will play center, will be tasked with orchestrating the offensive line for at least the 2022 season, a key signing considering the Giants offense is likely to have a heavy Buffalo flavor and who better to make the line calls than a former Bills offensive lineman?

Glowinski, meanwhile, is known for his run blocking prowess, which should help Saquon Barkley finally get back on track as he looks to return to his rookie form.

If you look closely at the lengths of the contracts Feliciano and Glowinski received, neither is a cap choker, and neither will prohibit the Gains from adding young offensive line talent via the draft to a developmental pipeline that somehow ran dry under the last regime.

This takes the pressure off the rookies and allows them to fully be developed by new offensive line coach Bobby Johnson rather than forcing them to step in right away, which is how it should be done.

Schoen's most significant move, though, which proves he's more about the rebuild than anything else, was the release of safety Logan Ryan, a defensive co-captain last year and a well-respected locker room figure. Ryan's departure resulted in a less than $800,000 cap savings, which had everyone abuzz as to why he would even bother with such a move, given that Ryan is still very much a serviceable player.

But again, it comes down to looking in the mirror and embracing what you are, which is a team in need of a rebuild. Ryan might not have asked for his release, but at the same time, he was likely not going to finish his contract extension signed a couple of years ago anyway with the Giants.

Rather than continue to carry him since Ryan's services are paid for, Schoen cut the cord to make way for younger players who can potentially become part of the new foundation he's looking to install.

The Ryan move, by the way, shaves off $9.25 million on the 2023 cap, a year in which the team could be looking at potentially extending quarterback Daniel Jones and/or running back Saquon Barkey (depending on how they do this year).

And if neither do well enough to earn an extension, then maybe Schhoen uses some of the windfalls he's building up in 2023 to extend left Andrew Thomas rather than shell out a large chunk of change for Thomas's option year.

Therein lies the beauty of Schoen's willingness to accept what the Giants are. He's setting himself up for options for the future to fix warts that exist so that the team can once again be a product the fans can be proud to embrace.

