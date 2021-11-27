Skip to main content
November 27, 2021
Michael Strahan Still Loves the Giants Despite Recent Struggles

Hall of Famer Michael Strahan will fittingly have his No. 92 jersey retired on November 28, with the team against whom he’s logged the most sacks in his 15-year career.
Author:

Despite the New York Giants’ struggles for most of the last decade, Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end Michael Strahan is still proud to express his loyalty to the only franchise he played for during his 15-year career.

In a recent episode of Cold as Balls with comedian Kevin Hart, Strahan reflected on some of his fondest memories as a Giant, his life as a media personality, and the Philadelphia Eagles, whom the Giants host November 28, the day the team formally retires Strahan’s No. 92 jersey.

Hart and Strahan engaged in a series of wit and humor while sitting in adjacent ice baths, including Strahan’s rather blunt assessment of his former team.

“We suck Kev!” said Strahan, who, in addition to his role on FOX Sports, also serves as a co-host of Good Morning America.

“What can I say? It’s heartbreaking. Every Sunday, I got to sit there in that (FOX Sports) studio. I have guys giving me a hard time, and I got to sit there and have my heart ripped out because we find a way to lose games,” Strahan added.

Heading into Week 12 with a 3-7 record, the Giants have fallen well below expectations this season, something that Hart, a Philadelphia Eagles fan, took delight in teasing Strahan about.

After wholeheartedly disparaging the Giants, Hart asked Strahan if he still loved the organization.

“Yeah, I’m still a Giants fan,” said Strahan.

Following a tough loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11, the Giants now face a big divisional game against the 5-6 Eagles on Sunday. With the Giants posting an 0-2 record against NFC East opponents this season, a win against the Eagles (currently 0-1 against the NFC East) could have them tie the Washington Football Team in third should they fall to the Seattle Seahawks on Monday night.

If the Giants can pull off their second straight win against the Eagles—they beat Philadelphia 27-17 in their last meeting to snap an eight-game Eagles winning streak—it would only be fitting on a day in which Strahan, whose 23.5 sacks (including two in the postseason) against the Eagles, constitutes the most against any opponent in his 15-year career.

After Hart gave a deliberate nod to the Eagles in response to Strahan’s query regarding the best linebacker of all time, Strahan reminded Hart about the special impact he had against them.

“You know what? Nod to the Eagles,” Strahan said. “Eagles fans, I appreciate you. I appreciate beating the hell out of y’all every time I had the chance. More sacks against the Eagles than any other team in the history of the NFL in my career. So there you go—that’s how I feel about the Eagles.”

