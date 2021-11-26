Skip to main content
November 26, 2021
Giants Unveil Final Week 12 Injury Report Ahead of Eagles Game

The skill position players continue to have a heavy presence on the Giants' weekly injury report.
The New York Giants have declared three players out for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles, two as doubtful and two as questionable.

And yes, all players who received injury designations are offensive skill players, a recurring and frustrating theme with the Giants this season.

Receiver Sterling Shepard (quad), fullback Cullen Gillaspia (calf), and tight end Kaden Smith (knee) all will miss their second straight game coming out of the bye. All three did not practice this week.

 Receiver Kadarius Toney (quad) and tight end Kyle Rudolph (ankle) are the two skill position players listed as doubtful, a seldom-used injury designation by the Giants. Both were injured in Monday night's loss to the Bucs, and both did not practice all week.

Running back Saquon Barkley and receiver John Ross (quad) are questionable. Barkley told reporters Friday that his ankle injury will likely continue to give him issues for the rest of the season; as such, the Giants have taken to managing his practice workload for the time being.

The other two players listed on the injury report are both defenders. Outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter, who has missed three games with an ankle ailment, and cornerback Adoree' Jackson, who injured his quad in Monday night's loss to the Bucs, did not receive an injury designation. 

Carter was able to go through a full practice on Friday, while Jackson was limited all week.

Defensive back Nate Ebner (knee) was placed on injured reserve earlier this week.

The Eagles gave just two players an injury designation for Sunday. Running back Jordan Howard (knee) has been declared out, and cornerback Tay Gowan (quad), who showed up on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant, is listed as questionable.

The Giants host the Eagles Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Kickoff is at 1 p.m.

