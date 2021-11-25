Skip to main content
November 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Giants Add TE Deon Yelder to Practice Squad
Publish date:

Giants Add TE Deon Yelder to Practice Squad

Get to know newest Giants tight end Deon Yelder.
Author:

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Get to know newest Giants tight end Deon Yelder.

The Giants signed tight end Deon Yelder to their practice squad.

Yelder, 6-foot-4 and 265 pounds, played his college ball at Western Kentucky as a walk-on. After redshirting his freshman year, he saw his first action as a sophomore but did not catch a pass until his junior season.

Yelder finished his college career with 52 receptions for 688 yards, seven touchdowns, and two rushing attempts for 15 yards and one touchdown. In the 2017 Senior Bowl, he caught a one-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Kyle Lauletta, whom the Giants would draft later that year.

Yelder signed as an undrafted free agent with the Saints in 2018 as a priority UDFA but was cut at the end of training camp and added to the team's practice squad. The Saints released him on October 3, 2018, and he was picked up by the Kanas City Chiefs, who signed him to their practice squad the next day.

Yelder was promoted by the Chiefs to the active roster on October 23, 2018, and appeared in his first NFL game five days later against the Denver Broncos.

Yelder remained with the Chiefs through the 2020 season. He was placed on injured reserve on January 16, 2021, with a groin injury but was activated in time for the Chiefs' appearance in Super Bowl LV against the Bucs.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Deon Yelder (82) warms up before Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Add TE Deon Yelder to Practice Squad

Get to know newest Giants tight end Deon Yelder.

1 minute ago
Aug 14, 2015; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants logo on the helmet during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals in a preseason NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals won 23-10.
Play
News

Giants Hold Steady in Bottom Third in Latest MMQB Power Rankings

The Giants seemed destined to sit in the mid- to low-20s in the weekly MMQB power rankings this season. But believe it or not, they rose slightly this week despite their collapse against the Bucs on Monday night.

1 hour ago
New York Giants center Evan Brown, second from right, and the offensive line practice during Giants OTAs on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in East Rutherford.
Play
Big Blue+

Joe Judge Defends Giants' Offensive Line

The Giants offensive line allowed quarterback Daniel Jones to be pressured on 55 percent of his drop backs against the Bucs Monday night.

1 hour ago

This season, Yelder was with three other teams before finding his way to the Giants practice squad. They include Washington, who cut him just before the start of 2021 training camp, the Titans, who had him in their training camp for one day, and the Bucs, who signed him to their practice squad on September 1. He was elevated to the 53--man roster, appearing in five games for the Bucs before being released on November 10.

Yelder has appeared in 31 games with two starts, both coming with the Chiefs. He has caught 11 out of his 16 pass targets for 86 yards.

New York had an opening on the practice squad after promoting Chris Myarick to the 53-man roster. The Giants are currently thin at tight end, with Kyle Rudolph (ankle) and Kaden Smith (knee) dealing with injuries.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Feb 7, 2020; Tampa, FL, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Deon Yelder (82) warms up before Super Bowl LV against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Add TE Deon Yelder to Practice Squad

1 minute ago
Aug 14, 2015; Cincinnati, OH, USA; A detailed view of a New York Giants logo on the helmet during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals in a preseason NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium. The Bengals won 23-10.
News

Giants Hold Steady in Bottom Third in Latest MMQB Power Rankings

1 hour ago
New York Giants center Evan Brown, second from right, and the offensive line practice during Giants OTAs on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in East Rutherford.
Big Blue+

Joe Judge Defends Giants' Offensive Line

1 hour ago
Nov 7, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (91) against the Los Angeles Chargers at Lincoln Financial Field.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 12 Opponent First Look: Philadelphia Defense

2 hours ago
Aug 29, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Chris Myarick (85)celebrates his game winning touchdown late in fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium.
Transactions

Giants Place Nate Ebner on IR; Sign TE Chris Myarick

16 hours ago
New York Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on the field for warmups before the Giants face the Las Vegas Raiders at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford.
News

Giants QB Daniel Jones Breaks Silence About Jason Garrett's Firing

20 hours ago
Nov 1, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Giants tight end Kyle Rudolph (80) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
News

Giants Week 12 Injury Report | Tight Ends, Receivers Thin

21 hours ago
Nov 3, 2014; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants former defensive end Michael Strahan on the sidelines before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium.
News

Michael Strahan Honored to Finally Have Jersey Number Retired By Giants

Nov 24, 2021