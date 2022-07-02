New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: DT David Moa

David Moa flashed for the Giants in the preseason last year, but not enough to make the 53-man roster. How does he stack up against the competition this year?

New York Giants defensive lineman David Moa, a product of Boise State, posted his best numbers as a sophomore with 30 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and four passes defended in just 11 games. As a result of his performance, Moa was named First Team All-Mountain West Coast that season.

The following year, he played in 11 games, logging 21 combined tackles with just one sack. As a senior, he suffered an Achilles injury that sidelined him for nearly the entire 2018 season.

Despite this setback, Moa was granted another year of eligibility to play. And with one final opportunity to produce a career-changing comeback, Moa truly made the most of it. In 13 games played, Moa collected 37 tackles (a college career-high) while securing one sack, one pass defended, and a fumble recovery. That production helped get him back on track with an eye on the 2020 NFL Draft.

After going undrafted, Moa signed with the Vikings. However, he didn't make the 53-man roster, and he signed with the Falcons practice squad for less than a week before being released.

On October 5, 2020, the Giants signed him to their practice squad. He got a chance to compete for a roster spot the following summer but fell short of his quest.

Still, Moa did enough to earn a place on the practice squad, and he would make his NFL debut in Week 7 against the Panthers. In the final week of the 2021 season, Moa made his first career start.

What He Brings Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports The 26-year-old Moa brings a set of strengths that make him a great depth piece for the Giants defensive line. Standing at 6-foot-3 and weighing in at 275 pounds, he is adept at stuffing runs while using his quickness and force to penetrate through offensive linemen to make big plays in the backfield. This was displayed in Moa’s first three games for the Giants in the preseason last year. In 119 snaps played, Moa gathered ten total tackles, seven pressures, six stops, and two forced fumbles. However, when Moa had the opportunity to get in some reps during the regular season, that same influence was not to be seen. Even during his first start in Week 17, where he received 26 snaps, Moa didn’t secure a single pressure, stop, pass breakup or turnover. In his 44 regular-season snaps, Moa only managed three tackles. Moa has plenty of upside and has shown sparks of the talent he can deliver when given consistent playing time. Moa can play inside and in the middle at the nose guard. He also brings versatility to special teams. He recorded 21 snaps in the four games, with 18 coming on the field goal blocking unit. His Contract Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports The Giants signed Moa to a one-year deal worth $832,000, consisting of an $825,000 base salary and a $7,000 signing bonus. Moa has a cap hit of $832,000, but he would cost them $7,000 in dead money this year, his prorated signing bonus. Roster Projection/Expectation Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports Early projections have Leonard Williams, Lawrence, and Jihad Ward on the defensive line, with Elerson Smith, Justin Ellis, and D.J. Davidson in the mix. Moa offers versatility and has all the strengths the Giants' defense needs up front to warrant more reps. With Lawrence, Ellis, and Davidson ahead of him, the numbers don't favor his chances for a spot on the 53-man roster.

