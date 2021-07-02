New York Giants Training Camp Preview - IDL David Moa

David Moa has been with the Giants since last fall. Will he be able to remain with the team in some capacity given how much the depth chart appears stacked against him?

Moa was granted a sixth year of eligibility at Boise State after being limited to just one game in 2018 due to an Achilles injury.

He earned All-Mountain West Second Team honors after starting 14 games. He finished his college career having played 48 games and recording 93 tackles (52 solos). He also had 22.5 tackles for loss, 12.5 sacks, six pass breakups, and one blocked kick on special teams.

After going undrafted, he signed with the Vikings after the 2020 draft but was released as part of the final cuts. He then landed on the Falcons' practice squad for a week before being released.

He was signed to the Giants practice squad in early October last year and then signed after the season to a reserve/futures contract.

What He Brings

Moa is somewhat undersized for an interior defensive lineman--he's 6'3" and 296 pounds. As he's yet to appear in an NFL game, the information available on his pros and cons is limited to when he came out of college, and some of it is mixed.

Here are his pros and cons as offered by The Draft Network:

PROS: Squatty build offers initial leverage off the snap. Flashes multiple hand fighting wins on the inside to generate quick pressures: has a swim, a sick little spin move, and a club/rip that all land with a decent rate of success. Lots of power in his strikes, with a good sense of timing to marry handwork to footwork and clear his hips into a gap. Successful often on stunts and twists and provides versatility, lining up anywhere between the tackles and attacking C-gap to C-gap.

CONS: Uninspiring athlete who lacks length, agility, and explosiveness. Stubby at the point of attack and accordingly struggles to generate power rushes, which may also be a consequence of a bit of a tweener frame/lack of size— he is not the 300 pounds he’s listed. Insufficient quickness and explosiveness evident in many dead rushes that fail to disengage fully from opponent — lacks twitch to create space. There is some power there, but lack of length and average first step weaken bull rush profile. Washed by double teams regularly and has a poor tackle radius given inability to keep pads clean..

His Contract

The 25-year-old Moa signed a two-year reserve/futures contract worth $1,491,500. He'll count for $656,750 against this year's cap; if he doesn't make the roster, the Giants will be hit with a $3,250 dead money cap charge this year and next year.

Roster Projection/Expectations

The current roster numbers don't quite work in Moa's favor, as he's unofficially behind Leonard Williams, Dexter Lawrence II, Austin Johnson, B.J. Hill, Danny Shelton, and R.J. McIntosh on a unit that will likely keep five players on the 53-man roster.

