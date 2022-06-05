New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: S Henry Black

With the Giants safety position so thin, what can Henry Black offer the unit?

Defensive back Henry Black joins the Giants after spending his first two seasons with the Green Bay Packers.

After appearing in only eight games his rookie season, he appeared in all 17 regular-season games in Year 2. He collected the first interception of his NFL career and forced his second fumble en route to 38 tackles for the season.

The Shreveport, Louisiana native was a Rivals three-star cornerback coming out of high school. He was a two-time all-state performer as a corner and receiver and was ranked the 41st best prospect in the state of Louisiana.

He had offers from 12 universities and finally chose Baylor over Houston, Memphis, and Texas Tech. He became second among active players in the program at Baylor in career games played with 52.

He was a dedicated teammate and was voted the honor of wearing a single-digit number in his final season with the Bears. Over those 52 games, he amassed 119 tackles, two sacks, two interceptions, and two forced fumbles. The Packers signed him as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

What He Brings Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK Black is more of a box safety than a third-level safety. He is physical and has good athleticism. His fearlessness means that offensive players feel him when he hits him. He plays very well behind his pads. His value so far in the NFL has been as an excellent member of a special teams unit, and that seems to be where his role will lead him once again if he sticks here in New York. According to Pro Football Reference, as a rookie, Black received 55 percent of the special teams snaps; that number increased to 73 percent in his second season. Black meets blockers with violence, allowing him to shed them and make tackles in the open field. His burst and makeup speed allow him to chase returners and change directions to make tackles. His Contract Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK Black signed a one-year deal worth $895,000 with no guaranteed money. There is no guaranteed money attached to his contract, which will account for .4 percent of the total cap if he sticks and will not cost the Giants any dead money if he does not. Roster Projection/Expectations Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports Black probably signed with the Giants because he saw an opportunity to impress coaches as a safety, a position where the Giants are likely looking to add some depth. Black was able to earn almost a quarter of the defensive snaps last season for Green Bay which should give him confidence going into this training camp with the Giants. But with Julian Love already in place and the drafting of Dane Belton, who possesses a similar skillset, Black is likely facing an uphill battle considering he is the weakest of the three safeties in coverage. However, if defensive coordinator Wink Martindale falls in love with his physicality, it could go a long way towards raising his stock for a spot in the two-deep. If Black makes the team, it will most likely be because of his value as a special teamer. His size and physicality are difficult to pass up. It makes him valuable on all special teams units, especially kickoff, kick return, and punt coverage, where speed and aggression are essential to the units' success.

