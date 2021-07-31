New York Giants Mailbag: Early Training Camp Edition

Let's open up this week's mailbag and see what's on the minds of the fans.

From John S. - Assuming Saquon is not ready for the Denver game, what's the running back lineup?

What's up, John? If Barkley isn't ready, figure Devonta Booker will see the bulk of the snaps with Corey Clement and, if he's re-signed as is expected, Alfred Morris rounding out the lineup. I can't sit here and predict how many touches each guy will get this far out or how those snaps will be distributed, but that's my best guess for the lineup.

From Darrell S. - I hear that there may be still two top free agents left, the guard from Pittsburgh that was still on top of his game and the linebacker from Arizona. How come we didn't try to go after them? I truly believe that both of them would be a big help to our organization.

What's up, Darrell. David DeCastro is the guard you're thinking of--he needs ankle surgery, so, unfortunately, he's not going to be able to help anyone right away. DeCastro also told the Pittsburgh Post Gazette that his storied career is likely over. As for the linebacker from Arizona, do you mean Shareef Miller? Because a quick check of their transaction report shows he's the only linebacker they have released as of this writing, unless I'm missing someone else or you're talking about a different player at another position.

From Joe G. - Pat, want to respond to your response to me on your mailbag about Engram. First, if you review my comments, I never said he had a good year—definitely room for improvement.

Yes, my opinion is one-sided in the positive, but if you read all the articles written about Engram, they all do the same, but they dwell on the negative. The Philly uncatchable ball, you said, if he somehow extended? Really?

So what I got from you is that unless he extended or dove, the ball was uncatchable because it was. On the almost exact plays, Shepard and Slayton did not dive either, they couldn't catch the ball.

Next, you did not respond to articles I have seen from you stating he is not used properly, or the fact that he had more rushing attempts than any other TE, his speed, or that there is no one near as good to back him up or even the one player from the Giants O that teams would want which in my opinion is Engram--even with their signing of Golladay, which drew little interest, and SB is coming off an injury.

I don't want a back and forth, but I just feel you have missed the point. Engram has made mistakes. ALL football players do, but articles about him almost always ONLY dwell on the negative. Mine was to bring forth some positives.

Unless the Giants can come up with a TE as good as him, which, again, they don't have, we should get articles that give the good with the bad. I want him re-signed. But that is what sports is all about, agree to disagree.

Joe, thanks for writing. If you agree that Engram didn't have a good year and there is room for improvement, you and I and others who believe that we didn't see the best of Engram last season are on the same page.

From @AbreuErvin - With the injury to Shane Lemieux, will the Giants be signing a free-agent guard or trading for one? Maybe Peppers for a guard?

No. First, as I'm sure you've heard by now, Lemieux's injury isn't season-ending. And even if it had been, they have Chad Slade, Zach Fulton, and Kenny Wiggins for depth.

From @MikeWeiss78 - Do you think they will add a fourth quarterback soon?

Thanks for the question, Mike. It sure does sound like they will, and it makes sense, what with back-to-back joint practices coming up. Sean Mannion is the guy to watch here--you can learn more about him in this article.

From @MJ916 - Your season predicted record?

Ooh, the old trick question. I'm going to say at least 9-7 if everyone stays healthy, but I could potentially see double-digit wins if everything falls into place.

From Joseph S. - When is training camp is open to the public?

Hi Joseph. The only date training camp is open to the public is August 11 for the Fan Fest. While tickets are free to the event, the Giants announced there are no more tickets to be had.

From @68mph - What was Kelvin Benjamin's guaranteed money and cap hit?

Zero and zero. He signed a one-year deal worth $990,000 but only counted for $850 against the cap he stuck around.

From Kevin C. - Do you have any idea what's taking Washington so long to come up with a team name? They went all of last season as the "Football Team" and still don't have a new, non-racist name. How hard can it be?

What's up, Kevin? Truth be told, I haven't followed it--I like the Football Team name as it's different. But if I had to guess, an organization's name is its corporate identity, so one must choose wisely as the name is what will stick with you even after the people who come up with the name are long gone in many cases.

