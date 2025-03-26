New York Giants QB Russell Wilson: The Good, The Great, and The Ugly
When the Giants signed former Brown quarterback Jameis Winston, many thought it signaled the team's readiness for their veteran bridge quarterback.
They thought wrong, as the team signed former Steelers, Broncos, and Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to a one-year deal worth up to $21 million with incentives.
This move signals that the Giants want to ensure they have a competitive option for the 2025 season.
Although it does not keep them out of the quarterback business in the coming NFL Draft, it does make it less likely that they will be fixated on a quarterback in the first round if one of the top two does not fall into their lap.
With Wilson, the Giants are getting a true professional who will do whatever is asked of him and give 100% on the field.
Fans should know that this is not the Seattle version of Russell Wilson, but it does not mean he can not be effective. This means that some of his past strengths may no longer be a strength for him.
Last season’s December 1st game against Cincinnati is an excellent example of what he can still produce and where he may struggle.
Wilson has always been able to take advantage of the screen game and dump off passes to pick up yardage, but when he wants to drive the ball, we get a sense of the quarterback he is now.
Let’s take a look at the good, the great, and the ugly of Wilson.
The Good: Delivering Passes to Receivers with Operating Room
Whether hitting a receiver in stride or getting the ball to a receiver with room to operate, Wilson has always been good at getting the ball to his receivers and allowing them to run after the catch.
This is a product of his pre-snap processing ability and his accuracy. If you show Wilson your hand too early, he will carve up your defense.
That gives him the best chance of getting the ball out of his hands quickly and confidently.
When he plays with that confidence, he is one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the NFL.
He gets the ball out quickly and into the hands of his receivers so that they can collect those hidden yards that always make Wilson’s statistics look better than they feel at the moment.
There is no doubt that receivers can make something happen when they get the pass.
The Great: Making Clutch Throws
Wilson does not have the strongest arm, and he may not be as athletic as he used to be, but he still can make the clutch play when the team needs him to come up clutch.
When people show blitzes too early, if they do not disrupt his rhythm or get to him in time, he finds a way to complete a big-time pass more often than not.
He studies the secondary and can notice when a safety overreacts to a movement or route combination. He can also see if a designed blitz is faulty.
His ability to throw the football and his post-snap ability to turn back the clock and occasionally make a defender miss give him the ability to get the football in the hands of his receivers promptly to reach the end zone or create a big play.
The Ugly: Diminished Athleticism
There was a time when blitzing Wilson came at your own peril–a time when if you were undisciplined in your pass rush, he would make you pay. That is no longer the case for Wilson, at least not consistently.
Wilson has always taken sacks while trying to extend the play, but back when he was a more significant threat to run, he was also more elusive while manipulating the pocket.
This has always been important to Wilson because his height limits what he can see standing still in the pocket. He used to be a wizard at moving around the pocket to find windows to throw through.
None of it is a strength, and defenses are aware of it. Breaking the pocket does not scare them; if he stays in the pocket, he is a less accurate, more stationary target. He can still surprise unsuspecting defenders, but his athleticism yields diminishing returns today.
Coach’s Corner
Regardless of the Giants' other moves, Wilson must come in and prepare to be the starter.
He needs to understand who he is today and not dwell on who he used to be. He should focus on identifying where he can most successfully move this offense down the field and into the end zone.
Accuracy will be a premium for Wilson. Get these perimeter weapons the football in positions where they can run after the catch.
That will unlock another level of performance for that unit, giving Wilson a chance to get hidden yardage in hopes of impressing enough to remain the starter in 2026 or set up another payday in 2027.