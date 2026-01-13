Former Giant Head Coach Brian Daboll Draws Interest for New Head Coaching Gig

Despite his nearly four-year tenure ending in his firing, former New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll has drawn his first known interest from another team with a head-coaching vacancy.

The Tennessee Titans, who were first to enter the head coaching hiring cycle when they fired Brian Callahan after Week 6 of the 2025 season, will interview for the Tennessee Titans head coaching vacancy , according to an NFL Network report.

Daboll's interview is reportedly set for Friday.

The job would be ideal for Daboll, who was believed to have Titans quarterback Cam Ward high atop his wish list last year, only to realize that the Titans, who at the time held the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, were not interested in trading it to the Giants, who held the third overall pick in the draft.

The Giants, in turn, selected outside linebacker Abdul Carter with the third overall pick in last year’s draft, a player who is in consideration for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

The Giants ultimately went with Jaxson Dart, for whom they traded back into the first round at No. 25 (with the Houston Texans) to land Dart.

During Dart’s ten-game run with Daboll, who was fired by the Giants after their Week 10 game with a 2-8 record at the time, Dart established himself as one of the league’s top rookie signal callers.

Dart finished with 24 touchdowns (passing and rushing), tops among all rookie quarterbacks. Dart’s 63.7% completion rate was also second among rookie quarterbacks, just behind Saints quarterback Tyler Shough’s 67.6%.

And the former Ole Miss star also led all rookie quarterbacks with 86 rushing yards while posting the second-lowest interception total (5) among rookie signal callers who attempted at least 300 passes.

Daboll was the 2022 Coach of the Year winner after guiding the Giants to a 9-7-1 record, their first postseason berth since 2016 and their first postseason win since 2011. He finished 20-40-1 in his three-plus regular-season games.

Daboll is among the 17 head coaching candidates reportedly linked to the Titans’ head coaching search, a list that includes interim head coach Mike McCoy, former Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, Colts defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, and former Cowboys head coach (and one-time Giants offensive coordinator) Jason Garrett.

