Another Giants Franchise Legend Reaches Out to John Harbaugh 

New York Giants legendary head coach Tom Coughlin and quarterback Eli Manning both know from experience what a magical place the franchise can be when all cylinders are clicking.

So it was no surprise to learn that Manning, who with Coughlin won two of the team’s four Super Bowl championships (2007 and 2011), followed his one-time head coach in spreading the news about how special the Giants history tradition and environment is as part of the team’s on-going recruitment of former Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, according to a report by Ian O’Connor of The Athletic.

Eli Manning and Brian Daboll are among the voices who have called John Harbaugh to give him a strong recommendation on Jaxson Dart and the Giants. Daboll showing some class here. Good for him. pic.twitter.com/QOBQ8Qha59 — Ian O'Connor (@Ian_OConnor) January 13, 2026

The Giants are thought to have Harbaugh at the top of their wish list, so much so that general manager Joe Schoen has reportedly been in frequent contact by phone with the 63-year-old Harbaugh in an effort to build up a rapport should the two find themselves working together by the end of the month.

The Giants, who also fired head coach Brian Daboll, are believed to be one of the teams Harbaugh plans to take a formal interview with.

As of Tuesday night, no date had been scheduled for that interview to take place, as it’s believed that Harbaugh, who was announced by the Falcons as having had an interview with the team, could be planning to interview with those teams that are of interest to him early next week before making a decision.

Giants Really Want Harbaugh

Former Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

The Giants have their hearts so set on landing Harbaugh that team president and CEO John Mara, who is currently fighting cancer, the treatments of which are undoubtedly draining his strength, is, according to O’Connor , one of several team executives who have been in touch with Harbaugh’s camp.

Gary Myers, who has also been all over the Giants' pursuit of Harbaugh, reported that the head coach has not given any hints as t where he wants to go, though the Giants are among his top choices.

Someone who has spoken to John Harbaugh told me he isn't tipping his hand where he wants to go. Meanwhile, @Giants are among his top choices and at this point they are hopeful he comes in for an official visit. Falcons and Titans reportedly round out top three. He's got… — Gary Myers (@GaryMyersNY) January 14, 2026

A hire like Harbaugh would be one of those defining legacy hires and would undoubtedly breathe new excitement not just into the franchise but also into the fan base, which hasn’t had much to get excited about.

Harbaugh is highly regarded in the organization and is seen as cut from the same cloth as Coughlin, albeit less acerbic, as was the case in his early years as Giants head coach.

The feeling is that Harbaugh can assemble a strong staff to continue developing the young talent core and help it reach new heights.

Mike Kafka Draws Another Interview from Team in Need

New York Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The interest in Giants interim head coach Mike Kafka is suddenly picking up, although perhaps not as he had hoped.

Kafka, who interviewed to keep the Giants' head coaching job, has instead been drawing some interest around the league for offensive coordinator positions.

He interviewed for the Bucs’ opening this week, and now he’s also drawn interest from the Lions for their offensive coordinator role.

In the last three seasons, Kafka has been sought by teams for head-coaching vacancies, only to come up short in his quest.

His seven-game audition with the Giants likely didn’t help his quest for another chance at a head coaching position, not after going 2-5 down the stretch against two playoff-eliminated teams (Raiders and Cowboys).

Kafka and the rest of the Giants' coaches were given a couple of weeks off while the team conducted its search for a new head coach.

Giants Sign Another to a Reserve/Future Contract

Defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Giants signed defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu (Southern Cal) to a reserve/futures contract.

Tuipulotu was originally a sixth-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021, with whom he was until 2023. He then spent the 2024 and 225 seasons with the Chiefs.

Tuipulotu, who played his college ball at USC, where he was a first-team All-Pac-12, has appeared in 33 games with two starts, and has 48 career tackles, five tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, and three sacks.

