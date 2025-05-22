NFL Analyst Ranks Giants As Owners of Second Toughest 4-Game Stretch of Any Team in 2025
You probably won’t hear anyone associated with the New York Giants publicly criticize their schedule, even though theirs is the most difficult based on the strength of the schedule metric that combines the wins and losses of their 2025 opponents.
But no one could blame the Giants if they dropped a strong hint or two about the order in which the games have been arranged on their schedule. According to Sharp Football Analysis, this order sees them with the second-most challenging four-game stretch, just behind the Cincinnati Bengals.
The Giants will be tested during Weeks 6-9 when they face the Eagles at home on Thursday night, the Broncos on the road, the Eagles on the road, and the 49ers at home.
All but the 49ers were playoff teams last season, the Eagles being the defending Super Bowl champions.
Historically, the Giants haven’t been a good team under the lights on a short work week. And it doesn’t help that they’re seeing the Eagles, whose head coach Nick Sirianni’s four seasons as head coach have led the team to a 25-9 record in the first half of regular-season play, and whose team is 7-2 against the Giants (including postseason) since 2021.
But tucked away in that four-game stretch could be a little break. The Giants will face a Broncos team that played the Jets the week before in London, making it possible that between the Giants getting a few days extra rest coming off the Thursday night game and the Broncos opting to keep going rather than take a bye, the game could be there for the Giants’ taking.
The Vikings, Steelers, and Dallas ranked third through fifth on Sharp’s list of teams with the most difficult four-game stretch.
JOIN US ON SOCIAL MEDIA! Follow and like us on Facebook. Don't forget to check out our YouTube channel. And if you want to send a letter to our mailbag, you can do so here.