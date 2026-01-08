Giants Reportedly Interested in Two More Broncos Coaches for Head Coach Opening

The New York Giants , who have reportedly interviewed Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph virtually for their head coaching vacancy, are reportedly planning to reach out to two more members of the Denver Broncos coaching staff as part of Big Blue’s search for a new head coach.

Special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi and Broncos quarterback coach/passing game coordinator Davis Webb are reportedly on the Giants’ list for head coaching interviews, with interest in Rizzi reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter and in Webb by Mike Klis of 9News out in Denver.

Rizzi, 55, is a New Jersey native, hailing from Hillsdale. His long coaching career included a stint at Rutgers during the 2002-2007 seasons as their special teams coordinator.

Rizzie also crossed paths with Giants general manager Joe Schoen when the two were in Miami, Rizzi as a special teams coordinator and Schoen as a member of the personnel department.

Rizzi was also the associate head coach (in addition to special teams coordinator) of the Dolphins from 2017 to 2018 under Brian Flores.

Before joining the Broncos coaching staff this year, where he was named the assistant head coach and special teams coordinator, Rizzi served in the same roles with the Saints from 2022 to 204.

Midway through the 2024 season, Rizzi was promoted to interim head coach of the Saints after they dismissed Dennis Allen, posting a 3-5 record in that role.

Davis Webb is an interesting candidate

The reported interest in Webb, who is currently the Broncos' quarterbacks coach, is interesting. Webb was a third-round draft pick by the Giants in 2017 who never caught on as an NFL quarterback, but whose football acumen was widely respected around the league.

He was hired by the Broncos after the 2022 season as their quarterbacks coach and, starting in 2025, received additional duties as an offensive pass game coordinator under Broncos head coach Sean Payton.

The Giants are in the midst of conducting interviews for the position that opened when they dismissed Brian Daboll just after Week 10.

General manager Joe Schoen has promised to cast a wide net, and thus far has made good on that promise, with the Giants linked to eight candidates and counting.

