Broncos Defensive Coordinator Vance Joseph to Interview for Giants Coaching Opening

The New York Giants ' head coaching search gets underway this week, with previously vetted candidates scheduled for interviews per league rules . And among those who are reportedly going to interview with the team is Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph is expected to interview this week for the Raiders, Cardinals, Giants and Titans head coaching vacancies, per sources. pic.twitter.com/W7Ij89Lu3c — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 6, 2026

Joseph falls under the “retread” category of coaching candidates, having served as the Broncos' head coach for two seasons in 2017-2018, during which he amassed an 11-21 record.

Joseph, whose Broncos defense faced the Giants this past season, has a long NFL history of access, mostly as a defensive coordinator. He crossed paths with Giants general manager Joe Schoen in 2016 when the two were in Miami, Joseph serving as the defensive coordinator.

Following his two-year stint as head coach of the Broncos, Joseph was the defensive coordinator for the Cardinals from 2019 to 2022 before joining Sean Payton’s Broncos staff in 2023. Denver was also third in fewest points allowed (18.3), second on third-down percentage, and first in the red zone.

The Giants defender was perhaps the biggest disappointment of the 2025 season, given that the talent, which included newcomers ilke rookie outside linebacker Abdul Carter safety Jevon Holland, and cornerback Paulson Adebo, didn’t match the results.

While the unit did improve after Shane Bowen was fired and replaced by Charlie Bullen, much more had been expected from a unit that received a heavy dose of talent during last year’s offseason.

However, the unit still finished 28th overall, 31st against the run, 16th against the pass, and 25th in the red zone, while allowing an average of 25.8 points per game, the seventh most points allowed by a defense this season.

Giants general manager Joe Schoen told the media on Monday that the team would "cast a wide net" in its search for a replacement for Brian Daboll, who was relieved of his duties following the team's Week 10 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Schoen, whom team co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch retained to help lead the search, vowed to explore all options, including incumbent interim head coach Mike Kafka, candidates with previous head coaching experience, those who had reached the coordinator level, and college candidates.

