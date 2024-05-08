NFL Insider Explains Why Giants Are Sticking with QB Daniel Jones
Perhaps one of the worst-kept secrets of the 2024 NFL draft was that the New York Giants made an inquiry to trade up from the sixth overall spot to get into position to select quarterback Drake Maye out of North Carolina.
When such talks went nowhere, the Giants, rather than reaching for another quarterback, stayed at No. 6 and pivoted to LSU receiver Malik Nabers to provide the offense with additional firepower.
“I know they went into this draft process saying, ‘All right, if we can land a guy who we think is gonna be a franchise-changing quarterback, we're gonna land that guy.’” NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo said on The Rich Eisen Show. “If not, we're gonna try to surround Daniel Jones (with playmakers).”
Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll have both said before and after the draft that Jones is expected to be the starter once he is cleared to return from a torn ACL. But while Jones is on track to be ready for training camp, that’s still a couple of months away, and it’s unknown if he’ll be able to fully participate in all the drills.
That’s where the potential push by Lock comes into play. While it might not be a traditional competition in that Jones is unlikely to play in preseason games, leaving Lock to potentially gain the competitive edge, the preseason showing seems to be more about the coaches strengthening their faith in Lock’s ability to run the offense if Jones isn’t ready to start the season.
“Who knows?” Garafolo pondered aloud. "That's up to Daniel Jones. At this point, they feel confident in him.”
Garafolo suggested that Nabers is the X-factor in how things might play out. The Giants haven’t had a bonafide No. 1 receiver since 2018, when Odell Beckham Jr. was on the team. But if Nabers turns out to be everything the Giants think he is, that would go a long way toward helping the offense.
“Malik Nabors needs to be the guy that unlocks Daniel Jones and unlocks this offense right now,” Garafolo said.
But even a “Rookie of the Year” campaign by Nabers might not be enough to quell the concerns that still exist among some of the fan base over the oft-injured and underwhelming Jones.
“You still have a huge question at the quarterback position that needs to be answered by him playing well and by him coming out and showing that he could be the guy that if you need him to throw 40 to 45 times a game if you need him to throw for 4,000 yards on a year,” Garafolo said.
“Now you've got Malik Nabers added to it. You've got them pretty much doubling down. And because this is not the regime that drafted him, that was the other thing. It was like, ‘Okay, when it's not the regime that drafts you, you come in, it's a quarterback that hasn't blown you away. They can't wait to get their next guy.’
“This would've been the opening for the Giants and the new regime to do that. They had the chance to take JJ McCarthy, Michael Pennix, and even Bo Nicks if they wanted to. They might have had interest in those quarterbacks later in the draft—they didn't have 'em rated that high. They said, ‘You know what? We're gonna ride with Daniel Jones.’”
And they are, for better or for worse.
