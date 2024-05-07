Giants Awarded QB Nathan Rourke Off Waivers
The New York Giants were awarded quarterback Nathan Rourke off waivers from the New England Patriots, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.
Rourke, who turns 26 later this month, is a former Canadian Football League player for the British Columbia Lions, who drafted him in the second round of the 2020 CFL draft. (He went undrafted in the NFL draft that same year.)
He played for the Lions during the 2021 and 2022 seasons, setting a single-season CFL record for completion percentage (78.7 percent) during the 2022 season.
He finished his CFL career having gone 307 of 406 (76 percent) for 4,105 yards, 28 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also earned the CFL Most Outstanding Canadian Award in 2022.
In 2023, the 6-1, 210-pounder previously had a workout with the Giants in January 2023, but signed a three-year futures contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars on January 16.
Less than two weeks later, he underwent foot surgery, but he participated in camp that year only to be waived during final training camp cuts.
The Jaguars signed him to their practice squad, and he bounced back and forth between the practice squad and the active roster. before finally being released for good in December 2023.
He was claimed off waivers by the Patriots on December 18, 2023, but was waived on May 6, his contract being awarded to the Giants.
Rourke started his college career at Fort Scott in 2016 before moving on to Ohio for the 2017 to 2019 seasons.
The Giants now have four quarterbacks under contract, including Daniel Jones, who is still recovering from a torn ACL, Drew Lock, signed as an unrestricted free agent in March, and Tommy DeVito, who returns for a second season.
Jones is expected to be limited this spring as he enters the latter stages of his ACL recovery.
- Follow and like us on Facebook.
- Submit your questions for our mailbag.
- Follow Patricia Traina on Instagram.
- Check out the Giants Country YouTube Channel.
- Subscribe and like the LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel