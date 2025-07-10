No. 59 and the New York Giants Player Who Wore It Best
We’re now 59 days away from the NY Giants’ opening kickoff against the Washington Commanders. Today we look at the players who have worn No. 59 for the Giants.
Who Wore NO. 59 in at Least One Regular Season Game*
LB Michael Boley (2010-12), RB Allen Bradford (2013), LB Austin Calitro (2022), LB Lorenzo Carter (2018-2021), LB Randy Coffield (1978-79), LB Dan DeRose (1987), C Chuck Hinton (1968-69), LB Alonzo Jackson (2005), OL Len Johnson (1970), C Brian Johnson (1986-87), LB Devon Kennard (2014-17), LS Casey Kreiter (2023-24), LB Kevin Lewis (2000-04), C Ed McGlasson (1981), C Ralph Parretta (1980), C Kelly Saalfeld (1980), LB Bob Schmit (1975), OT Greg Swartwoudt (1987), C Rich Umphrey (1982-84), LB Whip Walton (1980), LB Gerris Wilkinson (2006-09), C-OG Brian Williams (1989-99).
*Jersey numbers per Pro Football Reference.
Which Giants Player Wore It Best?
Center Brian Williams became one of the great comeback stories in team history when he returned to the starting lineup in 1999 following a two-year absence because of issues related to two significant eye surgeries – the worst of what was an injury-filled career.
A studious pro who made the most of his large and powerful frame, Williams was able to find most of his snaps at guard and as the short-yardage lineman while biding his time behind workhorse center Bart Oates from 1989-93.
When Oates left for San Francisco as a free agent, Williams moved to the top of the depth chart for three seasons, including running back Rodney Hampton’s consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns in 1994-95.
The Giants grabbed Williams with the 18th overall pick out of Minnesota in the 1989 NFL Draft. He wound up starting the final four games of the season at right guard due to various injuries along the offensive line.
Williams made an appearance in every regular season and postseason game for the 1990 Super Bowl champions. In 1992, he made his first pro start at center in Week 14 against Washington, but broke his foot and was out for the rest of the season.
Williams became the full-time center in 1994 and fought through a midseason rib injury that cost him two games. In 1995, he fought off an early-season sprained ankle and a thumb injury to start every game; then, the following season, he battled elbow and ankle injuries, but only missed two games due to a bulging disk in his back.
Williams continued to forge ahead in 1997 until he was accidentally poked in the eye by defensive tackle Bernard Holsey during training camp.
An infraorbital fracture left him with double vision every time he looked up. Williams was lost for the year and considered retiring before accepting general manager Ernie Accorsi’s offer to spend the 1998 season on the physically unable to perform list while doctors attempted to repair his sight.
In December, the doctors cleared him to make a comeback in 1999, and Williams became the opening day starter – he started all 12 of his games in his comeback season (a December knee injury cost him three games).
He became a salary-cap casualty after the season and retired, finishing his pro career with 129 appearances (62 starts), all as a member of the Giants.
Who’s Wearing It Now?
Long snapper Casey Kreiter switched from No. 58, which he had worn for three years, to No. 59 before the 2023 season and has kept with the number ever since. The Giants signed him as a free agent in 2020 following his four-year stint in Denver, which came after two years of failed attempts to make the roster in Dallas.